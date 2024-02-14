Everything we know about the grand opening

Live Updates: Follow the latest news on Modi's visit to UAE

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Abu Dhabi's iconic Hindu temple on Wednesday before it opens to the public on Sunday.

Mr. Modi arrived at the inauguration ceremony shortly after 4 p.m., ahead of a guided tour of the place of worship and meetings with senior officials.

Speeches will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to celebrate a historic moment for interfaith harmony in the Emirates.

The UAE's first traditional hand-carved Hindu temple is located in the Abu Mureikha area of ​​Abu Dhabi, close to the main highway between Dubai and the capital.

Anticipations are built

It is expected to prove a huge attraction for both devotees and tourists, coming from within and outside the UAE.

After the inauguration, the temple will be open to the public from February 18.

Authorities have asked UAE residents to travel there from March 1 due to thousands of foreign visitors traveling to the Emirates to see the temple.

From Thursday to next Wednesday, a week-long celebration will begin at the temple site, with prayers and speeches on harmony and peace.

Visitors must register on the temple website at www.mandir.ae to attend the Harmony Week celebrations.

The celebrations begin

The consecration ceremony to bless the deities and the temple began on Wednesday morning.

Reciting sacred Sanskrit verses, bowing their heads in prayer and offering flowers, the chief priests of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha began the ceremony at 7:15 am.

The approximately three-hour prayer service is a private ceremony at the temple in the capital's cultural district in the Abu Mureikha area, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway.

Vedic blessings and prayers from ancient Indian religious texts will continue throughout the morning.

The temple was then inaugurated and consecrated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later that day.

Construction of this highly anticipated religious site, which features spectacular sculptures in pink sandstone and white marble, has progressed at a rapid pace in recent months.

It's a miracle, a lotus bloomed in the desert Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual guru of Baps Swaminarayan Sanstha

The soaring pinnacles and delicate marble arches are now clearly visible despite the scaffolding covering the intricate sculptures.

The covers will be removed by the end of the month, when the sculptors have completed the interior work.

On the morning of February 14, the murti pratishtha or the invocation of Murtis (idols) and in the evening we will have a public inauguration ceremony in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pranav Desai, said the temple project director. The National.

It's really overwhelming for us to see the final phase, the last part of the work being completed.

Mr. Modi launched the project in 2018 when he unveiled the first model representing a monument with seven spiers reflecting the Emirates.

Seven arrows, seven emirates

Carving work began in 2020 and the branches have a striking shape, seven peaks or carved pink spiers and stones now rise from the desert landscape of the United Arab Emirates.

It's a miracle. A lotus has blossomed in the desert, Mahant Swami Maharaj, Baps' spiritual guru, said in a video released after recent prayers to commemorate the installation of the spiers.

The arrows represent the Emirates and each section tells the story of the lives and teachings of the deities worshiped by Hindus across India.

The engravings also relate teachings from other cultures as a sign of respect for all religions.

Swami Akshaymunidas, one of the main designers of the house of worship, poses for a photo under the dome of the stone Hindu temple. P.A.

The arrows symbolically represent the seven emirates of the UAE and are our way of thanking the leaders, Mr Desai said.

The seven arrows will have deities from north, south, east and west India.

There will also be 14 valorous tales from the Arab, Chinese, Aztec and Mesopotamian region that show how love is universal across all cultures.

The temple can accommodate between 8,000 and 10,000 people and will be open to all faiths.

When visitors enter, they will see two waterways that symbolically represent the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in India.

A beam of light representing the Saraswati River will be directed under the temple structure.

Visitors can ring a series of small copper and brass bells before entering the temple.

It will be beautiful to walk along the flowing water and ring the bells, Mr. Desai said.

It is as if the temple is built at the confluence of the three sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Visitors can take a staircase or two elevators hidden inside two sculpted structures to reach the first level and pray before the deities.

Elaborate sculptures bring centuries-old stories to life such as the celebrations in the ancient city of Ayodhya to welcome the Hindu god Rama.

When people walk outside the first level, they see the stories of each deity told in sculptures.

The entire Ayodhya nagri (city) is carved in 3D in a single stone structure and you can clearly see the different layers, Mr. Desai said.

All the stories we heard in our childhood, we will see them in the form of sculptures as we walk around the temple.

Architectural marvel

More than 2,000 artisans from the Indian states of Rajasthan and Gujrarat have carved 402 white marble pillars over the past three years.

A single pillar can take four craftsmen at least a year to complete due to the level of detail.

A single marble pillar can take four craftsmen at least a year to complete due to the level of detail required. Victor Besa / The National

No two pillars are the same with stories drawn from Indian scriptures and 1,000 statues representing deities and spiritual gurus cast into the columns and ceilings.

Exquisite sculptures capture peacocks, elephants, horses, camels, the phases of the moon and musicians beating drums or playing sitars.

One particularly elaborate pillar is decorated with carvings of more than 1,400 smaller pillars.

This had to be carved with such precision, Mr. Desai said.

The craftsmen first make a pencil drawing on paper, then a pencil drawing on the stone which indicates the area to be carved.

And then, with a chisel and a hammer, they cut all the stone.

But this isn't a computer you can wipe and fix if you make a mistake.

Even a small mistake means that despite months of effort, they had to redo everything from scratch.

True to the practice of ancient sanctuaries, the construction did not use iron or steel reinforcements.

More than 20,000 tonnes of stone and marble have been shipped in more than 700 containers to Abu Dhabi over the past three years.

Each sculpture was marked with a specific number in India, placed in a wooden crate bearing the same marking and finally fixed at the temple site marked with the same code.

The construction technique uses the compression method with granite at the bottom, covered with pink sandstone and marble pillars to add strength and hold the blocks in place.

Connecting cultures

The temple complex is lined with buildings housing prayer rooms, a community center for hosting cultural events, a library, a children's park and an amphitheater with a stream running through it.

A sand dune is replicated inside the enclosure and people will enter it to reach the visitor center to register and complete a security check.

Intricate carvings tell stories from ancient scriptures and capture horses, camels, peacocks and the phases of the moon. Victor Besa / The National

When they sit in the amphitheater after completing darshan (worship), they will feel like they are sitting on the ghats of the Ganga River, Mr. Desai said, referring to the stairs that lead to rivers in India.

On the other side, we created a sand dune, making it look like the temple is in the United Arab Emirates.

The temple connects two cultures, two countries already so close to bring them even closer.

Prayer ceremonies began at the temple on February 10 as part of a festival of harmony.

February 14 was chosen for the historic ceremony of consecration of the deity, because it falls on Vasanth Panchami, a Auspicious day for Hindus which signifies the beginning of the spring season.

Across the street from the temple site, a makeshift tent is usually filled with a mix of UAE residents, Hindu worshipers, Bollywood actors, politicians and government officials curious to see the progress being made.

The traditional temple is considered a symbol of harmony and an example of tolerance of the UAE. A smaller temple opened last year in Dubai's Jebel Ali district, housing churches and a Sikh gurdwara.

Strong confidence

Prayers take place daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., when visitors can participate in a ceremony blessing the bricks that will be used in the construction.

Thousands of community members still join in prayers from across the UAE, Mr Desai said.

I am so happy that this not only represents the Hindu faith but also brings together all cultures and people.

The Baps organization has built around 1,200 temples in India, the United Kingdom, the United States, Kenya, South Africa and Australia.

The temple is built on over 5.4 hectares of land donated to the Indian community in 2015 by President Sheikh Mohamed when he was crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

Volunteers from all over the world were willing to give their time.

I meet so many people and explain things to them. These are skills I couldn't have learned in college, said Harikrishna Patel, 21, of Tampa, Fla., during a gap year after studying cybersecurity engineering.

My favorite part is how anyone who walks in, whether it's a stranger or someone we know, all walks out with a smile.

Updated: February 14, 2024, 3:33 p.m.