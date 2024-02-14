Pakistani youth supported Imran Khan, upending traditional politics





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Actions taken in recent months against former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party have followed a familiar pattern for a disgraced political movement in Pakistan. Khan was jailed on charges his supporters said were politically motivated, party offices were raided and his election efforts were ignored by television networks.

But it now appears that the apparent campaign to dismantle Khan's party has vastly underestimated the generation that followed Khan online and not on television, and who already make up about half of all voters in this endowed country. of the nuclear weapon of 240 million inhabitants.

On Thursday, millions of young voters rallied behind the party they claimed the establishment was most determined to keep in power. Pakistan's youth created the country's biggest electoral surprise in half a century, with Khan-backed candidates winning more seats than any other party in Parliament.

The election results showed one thing: old strategies are no longer enough, said Mohammad Malick, a Pakistani political analyst. If the military wants to maintain its influence and stay involved, it will have to adopt different tactics.

For now, Khan's party is unlikely to return to power anytime soon. Although his results were well above expectations, he fell short of an absolute majority in parliament and has no obvious coalition partners after falling out of favor in the political system.

As expected, three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharifs' party announced Tuesday that he was close to forming a government with the support of the Pakistan People's Party and smaller parties, which have the tacit approval of the party. 'establishment.

Sharif will leave the premiership to his younger brother, Shehbaz, who led a fragile coalition government after Khan was ousted by Parliament in April 2022. But even before the new government is formed, some analysts are already predicting its demise.

At almost every moment over the past few weeks, Khan's party, the Justice Movement (known as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI), has found ways to defy the odds that seemed stacked against it .

When authorities banned the party's recognizable cricket bat symbol, which many illiterate voters had relied on in the past to identify the party on the ballot, Khan's candidates used TikTok to promote their new symbols among rural voters. And although he is in prison, Khan himself surprised everyone with a victory speech in an artificial intelligence-generated video on Friday, telling his supporters: You have laid the foundation for true freedom.

While the PTI campaign struck a chord with young, digital-savvy voters by placing them at the center of their message, Khan's main political rivals failed to grasp the scale of this generational electoral challenge, a Malick said.

When Sharif, another former Pakistani leader who had clashed with the military, returned from exile in October after appearing to have reconciled with the military, his speeches focused only on him and not on the youth, he said. Malick said.

Zulfi Bukhari, a PTI spokesperson, said in an interview that a preliminary analysis of voter profiles suggests Khan's party strategy worked. A whole new population, they all voted for the PTI.

Some reasons for the frustration of Pakistani youth may disappear if circumstances change. Many are fed up with economic uncertainty and stagnation, which they blame on corruption and family dynasties like the Sharifs that have dominated Pakistani politics for decades.

But never have these sentiments been expressed so cynically and publicly as on Pakistani social media in recent days, potentially straining the delicate balance between civilian leaders and Pakistan's powerful military in ways that could be felt for a long time.

They are laughing at our country, so they are laughing at them, said Uzair Choudhry, a 19-year-old cell phone salesman in Islamabad, who voted for the PTI.

In a potential sign of how the establishment could turn against digital spaces, mobile internet was suddenly suspended across the country as voters began heading to the polls on Thursday, and it remained cut long after the close polling stations. While Khan's supporters suspect it was part of an attempt to derail the party's plans to mobilize voters and document alleged election fraud, Pakistani authorities have justified the shutdown by citing the risk of attacks. terrorists potentially fueled by the mobile Internet.

Pakistan's military rulers have repeatedly denied allegations of repression against the PTI and asserted that it does not involve itself in Pakistani politics.

There were signs that the Internet could cause problems for the Pakistani establishment. When Khan was ousted from Parliament in April 2022, supporters of his party immediately took to social media to denounce what they saw as an impeachment orchestrated by the Pakistani military and the United States.

Dozens of social media users were arrested after anti-military and anti-US messages spread online in a campaign that officials at the time said was started by Khan's party .

Pakistani officials have also accused social media of contributing to nationwide riots by Khan's supporters in May, following Khan's arrest. The Pakistani government compared the riots to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Establishment concerns about the impact of social media appeared to have increased in the run-up to the election. Without directly blaming the PTI, Pakistani military chief Asim Munir condemned the creation of an atmosphere of anxiety, despair and chaos on social media in December, according to comments reported by state television.

But the PTI and its supporters say that rather than posing a threat, the Internet could make Pakistan's political debate more informed. TikTok in particular has played a major role in mobilizing rural youth, said Jibran Ilyas, who helps lead PTI's social media efforts. Through TikTok, the party was able to reach millions of illiterate voters who do not use Facebook or other text-intensive platforms.

Asim Amin, 22, who lives in rural northwest Pakistan, said TikTok opened his eyes to Khan in the run-up to the election. Even though the imprisoned candidate was unable to campaign in person, Amin followed his party's videos on health care and the economy.

Khan is the true leader of the country, he said.

For Malick, the political analyst, last week's election results indicate that Pakistani parties will have to work harder to win votes in the future. This is the first election where the candidate was not looking for the voter, but where the voter was looking for the candidate.

