Turkey and Egypt resume relations thanks to arms deal





Turkey, at least since Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power, has tried to strike a balance between virtually all countries – often without success. Maintaining diplomatic relations with Egypt while forging closer ties with the Muslim Brotherhood was one of the impossibilities that ultimately energized any normalization with Cairo. In recent months, Turkey has chosen to prioritize the Egyptians, and the results are starting to materialize. Turkey and Egypt get closer ten years later The evolution of Egypt's arms purchases Military development as a priority In July last year, Ankara and Cairo normalized diplomatic relations at the highest level. The announcement marks a turning point in the region, which was in upheaval when, just ten years ago at the time, Egyptian General Abdel Fatah al-Sisi staged a coup. Relations with Turkey then ended, but today they are reestablished and above all increasingly revitalized. AFP/Spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs – This photo released by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry shows Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri (L) meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Adana, south-central Turkey, on February 27, 2023. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the sale of unmanned combat aircraft to Turkey. And he does so just days before Erdogan's visit to Cairo, where he hopes to further strengthen relations in various sectors such as the economic, political and social spheres. However, the reality is that, despite the significant improvement in relations, there are still significant differences that are not easy to put aside. And this is precisely one of the reasons why Erdogan himself is going to Cairo. He meets his Egyptian counterpart there to “improve relations between Turkey and Egypt and revitalize high-level bilateral cooperation mechanisms”. According to Ottoman authorities, the meeting will take place at the invitation of President al-Sisi, ending more than a decade without visits by the Turkish leader to Egypt. Although this is not the first meeting between Erodgan and al-Sissi, who met in November 2022 in Doha during the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup. Abdel Fatah al-Sissi's people have seen major changes in weapons supplies since he came to power in 2013. First, the United States, with Barack Obama in the White House, stopped selling arms to Egypt, a position that was quickly corrected and allowed Cairo to reach new agreements with a large number of countries Westerners. In this way, Egypt began to establish strong relations with many countries in the region, even conducting military maneuvers with Middle Eastern countries. It was precisely between 2013 and 2017 that there was a significant increase in arms purchases by Egypt. According to data published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the increase was 225%. Egypt imported $34 billion worth of weapons between 2016 and 2020. This volume represented almost 6% of all global arms imports, with Russia being the most important partner. Moscow accounted for 41% of all arms imports to Egypt, followed by France with 18% and, further down, the United States with just under 9%. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, US State Department Advisor Derek Chollet and US Ambassador to Egypt Herro Mustafa Garg attend a meeting with the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during Blinken's week-long trip aimed at defusing tensions in the Middle East, in Cairo, January 11, 2024 – PHOTO/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/PISCINE/AFP The government of Abdel Fatah al Sisi wants to increase imports and, at the same time, the production of weapons. General Yahya Kadwani, a member of the Egyptian parliament's national security committee, says his country aims to develop the combat capabilities of its army. And this intention has a positive effect on improving relations between all political levels, as is currently the case with Turkey. Last December, an Egyptian delegation visited three companies to explore possible avenues of cooperation, which have now been confirmed. Egypt viewed favorably the joint production of munitions, as well as the localization of certain manufacturing technologies on Ottoman soil. They see Turkey as a great opportunity to strengthen ties with a country with advanced weaponry and with which they could leave behind a decade of diplomatic lethargy.

