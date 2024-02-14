Former general Subianto takes the lead in Indonesian elections, according to first polls

Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is well ahead in the race to become president of Southeast Asia's largest economy, according to preliminary results compiled by government-approved pollsters released Wednesday after the closing of the poll.

With about 60 percent of sampled votes counted in so-called “quick counts” that have previously proven reliable, two independent pollsters showed Subianto with more than 55 percent of the vote, which would be enough to avoid a runoff . Official results are expected next month.

Polling stations closed in Indonesia on Wednesday after millions of people voted for a new president, with Subianto the favorite despite concerns over his human rights record.

Subianto, a military leader under Suharto's dictatorship a generation ago, would replace popular outgoing President Joko Widodo, who observers say indirectly supported his campaign, if he emerges victorious.

The 72-year-old was the clear favorite after a campaign that mixed populist rhetoric and promises to continue the policies of Widodo, who has presided over steady economic growth but reached the constitutional two-term limit.

“The hope is to win,” Subianto told reporters before casting his vote in the city of Bogor.

“Come to the polling station… vote your conscience.”

Nearly 205 million people were eligible to vote for Subianto or his rivals, former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, in what is only the fifth presidential election since the end of the Suharto dictatorship in 1998.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. (22:00 GMT) in the easternmost region of Papua and closed at 1:00 p.m. (06:00 GMT) on the other side of the country, in the jungles of Sumatra.

A logistical feat involving more than 800,000 polling stations and 20,000 seats up for grabs, planes, helicopters, speedboats and even cows were used to transport ballots across this sprawling archipelago of nearly 280 million people. 'residents.

In the Papua town of Timika, authorities inspected makeshift polling stations constructed from logs, iron sheets and palm fronds as voters arrived to view candidate lists.

In the capital Jakarta, a storm flooded 34 polling stations, according to the city's disaster management agency.

Workers wearing shirts reading “Not voting is not an option” moved some polling stations where ballot boxes had been wrapped in plastic, while others used pumps to remove water from the polling stations. raw.

Official results are not expected until March, but “quick counts” conducted by government-sanctioned pollsters that have proven reliable in the past are expected to give an indication of the winner later Wednesday.

“A decisive leader”

Consultant Debbie Sianturi was among those determined to vote.

“I want to have a leader who will perpetuate democracy,” the 57-year-old said.

Another said Subianto's experience made him a popular candidate.

“He has a military background, so I think he will be a decisive leader,” said Afhary Firnanda, a 28-year-old office worker in Jakarta.

Election commissioner Idham Kholik told AFP that all voters should be allowed to vote if long queues remained when polling stations closed.

Subianto must win more than 50 percent of the total vote and at least a fifth of the votes cast in more than half of the country's 38 provinces to secure the presidency.

If he fails, a second round will take place in June.

Baswedan, considered the favorite to challenge Subianto at the event, asked his supporters to help ensure a fair vote in the corruption-riddled country, where voters dip their fingers in halal ink to avoid a double vote.

“Come back to the polling station and monitor the vote count,” he told reporters.

Pranowo, who came last in the polls on Election Day after being the favorite, said he hoped for a clean election.

“Today is the best time for everyone to return to the right path of democracy,” he told reporters.

Democratic commitment

Another key factor in Subianto's popularity is having Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, as his vice-presidential running mate, a move that has raised eyebrows.

In October, Indonesia's then-chief justice, who is Widodo's brother-in-law, changed rules that barred candidates under 40 from running for high office.

Widodo enjoys near-record approval ratings after two terms of solid economic growth and relatively stable politics in the country's young democracy.

But some legal experts and rights groups have accused Widodo of inappropriately using government funds to support Subianto.

Subianto and his aides have rejected accusations of irregularities.

Subianto was discharged from the military in 1998 following accusations that he ordered the kidnapping of democracy activists at the end of Suharto's regime, but he denied the accusations and was never charged.

He has since rehabilitated his image, in part thanks to a clever social media campaign targeting Indonesian youth, which presented him as a “cuddly grandfather”.







But rights groups have expressed concern that it could roll back hard-won democratic freedoms, highlighting the alleged disappearances.

“We have always been concerned about his commitment to democracy,” said Yoes Kenawas, a researcher at the Jakarta-based Catholic University Atma Jaya.

“If he wins, these questions will still linger.”

