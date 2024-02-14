Can Democrats Stop Trump?





The resurrection of Donald Trump is even more extraordinary than his first-time triumph. And it could be even more dangerous. I remember a conversation with a major American pollster in the spring of 2016. What, I asked, were Trump's chances of winning against Hillary Clinton? Precisely zero, he replied. Today, Trump's prospects for a second term look better than ever. He has three things going for him, besides his own fierce will to power. First, the Supreme Court, whose Trumpist majority will undoubtedly seek, by hook or by crook, to keep its 91 criminal charges at bay until after the November elections. The stronger Trump is in the polls, the more the court will have the audacity to set aside the law and legal procedures to allow Trump to move forward. Second, the southern border crisis, which gives Trump a stake that outweighs Joe Biden's economic successes. Stirring up fears about illegal immigration plays on every nerve of Trump's populist being, and he may reprise many of his lines from Trump One about the southern wall and stopping the invasion. Hence his determination last week to stop legislation that could ease the border crisis and give Biden an advantage. Third, Biden's age and mood, which are becoming more and more important. Part of the reason is that it truly is a problem, as any observer of his atrocious public performances can attest. It also partly obscures his achievements and raises doubts about his ability to maintain them. Trump, of course, is only slightly younger,81 but he doesn't look it and his litany of gaffes at least don't seem to be the product of senility. There could also be a fourth dynamic, namely Biden's essentially unconditional support for Benjamin Netanyahu in Gaza, which worries and dismays parts of Biden's base, particularly younger Democrats. If the war in Gaza continues at its current intensity for much longer, alienation could begin to reduce turnout for Biden, even if the alienated do not actually vote for Trump. Of course, there are nine months left and a host of potential changes to come. But from here, what could Democrats do to influence the outcome? The only important and obvious step would be to replace Biden as candidate. There is still plenty of time for the party to choose a replacement, and the discourse on the subject seems confusing to anyone further from the fray. Biden's age can only become a more serious issue, and if there were to be a public meltdown, his candidacy could be over. The obvious parallel is that of Lyndon Johnson who withdrew from re-election in late March 1968, seven months before the election date. This was not enough to save the Democrats. But Hubert Humphrey, his vice president, was within 1 percent of Richard Nixon, and who knows what might have happened if Robert Kennedy had not been assassinated. As for Trump, this time he would appear even less restrained and even more irresponsible than last time. Imagine a third-term Nixon who escaped impeachment and amended the Constitution to run again. But much worse.

