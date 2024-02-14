What is at stake in Trump's criminal case?





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump is expected in court Thursday for an important hearing in his New York hush money criminal case, which now appears increasingly likely to go to trial next month.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is expected to rule on key pretrial issues and say with certainty whether the trial will begin as scheduled on March 25. If that happens, the New York case will be the first of Trump's four criminal charges to go to trial.

Trump's lawyers have asked Merchan to dismiss the case entirely. The judges' recent activities suggest this is unlikely. In recent weeks, according to court records, Merchan communicated with defense attorneys and prosecutors in Manhattan to schedule jury selection for a March trial.

A delay could cause conflicts in Trump's busy legal schedule.

Trump, the Republican front-runner in his quest to return to the White House, has not appeared in court for the New York case since his indictment last April, although he did appear by video for a hearing in May where the judge warned him against posting evidence on social media or using it to attack witnesses.

Here is a reminder of the current situation of the case.

WHAT IS THIS BOX ABOUT?

Trump's New York case involves an alleged scheme to prevent potentially damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accused Trump last year of falsifying internal records kept by his company, the Trump Organization, to hide the true nature of payments made to his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, for helping bury stories alleging that Trump had extramarital sex.

The case involves bribes paid to two women, porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, as well as to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story that Trump allegedly a child out of wedlock. Trump says he did not have any of the alleged sexual encounters.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 and arranged for the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid to pay McDougal $150,000 in a practice known as catch-and-kill.

The Trump Organization then reimbursed Cohen for an amount far more than he spent, prosecutors said. The company recorded payments made in monthly installments and a year-end bonus check as legal expenses, prosecutors said. Over several months, Cohen reported receiving $420,000.

The documents at issue include ledger entries, invoices and checks that prosecutors say were falsified.

WHAT IS Trump ACCUSED OF?

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charge is a Class E felony in New York, the lowest level of criminal charges in the state. It carries a sentence of up to four years in prison, although there is no guarantee that a conviction would result in prison time.

Because this is a matter of state, Trump would not be able to pardon himself if he became president again. Presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes.

To convict Trump of a crime, prosecutors must show that he not only falsified or caused a false seizure of business records, which would be a misdemeanor, but that he did so to cover up another crime.

Prosecutors did not specify the other crime in Trump's indictment, but have since said evidence shows his actions were intended to cover up campaign finance crimes.

The payments to Daniels and McDougal violated federal restrictions on corporate and individual campaign contributions, prosecutors said, and were intended to conceal damaging information from voters.

Prosecutors also said that characterizing payments to Cohen as income rather than reimbursement amounted to a tax crime, even though it did not result in the government committing tax fraud.

Cohen pleaded guilty to a campaign finance felony for his role in the alleged hush money scheme. The publisher of the National Enquirer signed a non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors, who viewed the payment to McDougal as an illegal corporate contribution to Trump's campaign.

WHAT DO TRUMP AND HIS LAWYERS SAY?

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty. He has repeatedly called the clandestine investigation and indictment political persecution. His lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up.

In their request to dismiss the case, which Merchan must decide at Thursday's hearing, Trump's lawyers accused Bragg, a Democrat, of restarting a so-called zombie case to interfere with the chances of Republican favorites to take back the White House.

Braggs' predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., declined to pursue a case over the same allegations.

After five years of a winding, halting and roving investigation that resulted in an inexplicable and unconstitutional delay, the district attorney's office filed a baffled set of politically motivated charges tainted by legal flaws, Trump's lawyers Todd Blanche argued and Susan Necheles, in their 57-page motion. to close the case.

WHAT DOES THE CASE MEAN FOR TRUMP?

The indictment filed in New York on March 30, 2023 makes Trump the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. Trump was later indicted in Georgia and Washington, D.C., for plotting to overturn his 2020 election defeat, and in Florida for hoarding classified documents.

Despite the damage to Trump's reputation and the spectacle of his historic indictment last April, the New York case is arguably the least perilous of Trump's four indictments. Although a guilty verdict would give him another historic moniker as the first ex-president convicted of a crime, Trump is unlikely to receive any significant prison time.

New York court records and newspaper archives show that defendants convicted of falsifying business records are rarely sentenced to prison for that offense alone. Often the charge is associated with more serious crimes like grand theft.

In contrast, the most serious charges in Trump's election cases in Washington, D.C. and Georgia carry maximum sentences of 20 years. Each of the more than 30 counts of willful withholding in his Florida classified documents case carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

WHAT ARE THE ISSUES OF THURSDAY’S HEARING?

Merchan is expected to rule on various requests from Trump's lawyers and prosecutors, including the defense's motion to dismiss the case entirely.

If Merchan granted the request, the charges would be dropped and there would be no trial. If he denies it, Trump's lawyers have requested hearings to explore constitutional and procedural issues that they say provide an alternative basis for dismissing the charges.

These issues include claims that Trump was the target of selective prosecution, that the years-long delay in filing charges violated his legal rights, and that alleged leaks of information about the grand jury investigation created political pressure on prosecutors and grand jurors to indict him.

Prosecutors, in their response to the defense motion, said the evidence largely supported the charges. They claim Trump is seeking special treatment and trying to escape criminal liability because he is currently a presidential candidate.

Prosecutors accused Trump's lawyers of ignoring deadlines to provide evidence and engaging in possible witness intimidation by sending Cohen a subpoena in October requesting a wide range of documents.

WHAT ELSE HAPPENED?

Two major developments: Trump's lawyers asked Merchan to withdraw from the case and tried to have it moved from state to federal court. Both failed.

In August, Merchan rejected Trump's request to recuse himself, denying defense allegations that he is biased because he donated money to Democrats and that his daughter is a Democratic political consultant. The judge acknowledged making several small donations to Democratic causes during the 2020 campaign, including $15 to Trump's rival Joe Biden. But he said he was certain of his ability to be fair and impartial.

In July, a federal judge rejected Trump's proposal to take the case to federal court. Trump's lawyers had argued that he could not be tried in state court because the alleged conduct occurred while he was president. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that the financial secrecy case involved a personal matter and not official presidential duties.

