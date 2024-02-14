India-UAE relations serve as model for world: PM Modi at Indian diaspora event

Hailing India and the UAE as partners in progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ties between the two countries serve as a model for the world and are scripting a new story in the third decade of the 21st century.

Our partnership is strengthening in all areas and reaching new heights. India wants our partnership to continue to strengthen with each passing day, he said.

Read also | A privileged strategic partnership, without chasm

India and the UAE are partners in progress. Our relationship is based on talent, innovation and culture, Mr. Modi said while addressing the Indian community in Abu Dhabi at the grand Ahlan Modi (Hello Modi in Arabic) event.

Overwhelmed by the affection of #AhlanModi community program in Abu Dhabi.https://t.co/dZJ5oPz73R -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024

Highlighting the ancient communal and cultural ties between the two countries, Mr. Modi also spoke a few lines in Arabic, which he then translated as how India and the UAE are writing a better future on the book of the world (the book of the world) with Waqt ki kalam (the pen of time).

He then noted that many of these Arabic words are commonly spoken in India.

He told the Indian community here that India was proud of it and it was time to salute the friendship between the two countries.

After greeting the thousands of spectators with a Namaskar at the Zayed Sports City stadium, Modi said he was overwhelmed by the affection generated by the community programme.

You made history by coming here in such numbers. You may come from different parts of the UAE and different states of India, but everyone's hearts are connected, Modi said.

This is the time to salute the friendship between India and the United Arab Emirates. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat echoes the same feeling. Long live Bharat-UAE friendship, Mr Modi said at the event which began with the national anthems of both countries.

The memory of today will stay with me forever because I came here to meet my family members, he said.

I have come here with a message from your brothers and sisters of over 140 million Indians that India is proud of you, he said.

Recalling his first visit here in 2015, Mr Modi said he was new to the central government at that time and this was the first visit to the UAE by an Indian prime minister in three decades .

In ten years, this is my seventh visit to the UAE, Mr. Modi said. I am deeply grateful to each of you, he said.

Mr Modi said he was fortunate to have been awarded the prestigious Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civilian honour.

It is an honor not only for me but for 140 crore Indians, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the UAE is now India's third largest trading partner and seventh largest investor.

The two countries are collaborating to make life and business easier, he added.

Today, every Indian has a goal to make India a developed nation by 2047. It is our India that is witnessing robust economic growth and it is our India that is leading the world rankings on several fronts, Mr. Modi said.

It is because of my confidence in the capabilities of every Indian that I have given the guarantee that in my third term, India will become the third largest economy in the world and Mr. Modis guarantee means a guarantee to fulfill the guarantee, he added.

After his speech, Mr Modi drove around the stadium in an open vehicle to greet people who all waved enthusiastically at him.