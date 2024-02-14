Politics
India-UAE relations serve as model for world: PM Modi at Indian diaspora event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Ahlan Modi program, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 13, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI
Hailing India and the UAE as partners in progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ties between the two countries serve as a model for the world and are scripting a new story in the third decade of the 21st century.
Our partnership is strengthening in all areas and reaching new heights. India wants our partnership to continue to strengthen with each passing day, he said.
Read also | A privileged strategic partnership, without chasm
India and the UAE are partners in progress. Our relationship is based on talent, innovation and culture, Mr. Modi said while addressing the Indian community in Abu Dhabi at the grand Ahlan Modi (Hello Modi in Arabic) event.
Highlighting the ancient communal and cultural ties between the two countries, Mr. Modi also spoke a few lines in Arabic, which he then translated as how India and the UAE are writing a better future on the book of the world (the book of the world) with Waqt ki kalam (the pen of time).
He then noted that many of these Arabic words are commonly spoken in India.
He told the Indian community here that India was proud of it and it was time to salute the friendship between the two countries.
After greeting the thousands of spectators with a Namaskar at the Zayed Sports City stadium, Modi said he was overwhelmed by the affection generated by the community programme.
You made history by coming here in such numbers. You may come from different parts of the UAE and different states of India, but everyone's hearts are connected, Modi said.
This is the time to salute the friendship between India and the United Arab Emirates. In this historic stadium, every heartbeat echoes the same feeling. Long live Bharat-UAE friendship, Mr Modi said at the event which began with the national anthems of both countries.
The memory of today will stay with me forever because I came here to meet my family members, he said.
I have come here with a message from your brothers and sisters of over 140 million Indians that India is proud of you, he said.
Recalling his first visit here in 2015, Mr Modi said he was new to the central government at that time and this was the first visit to the UAE by an Indian prime minister in three decades .
In ten years, this is my seventh visit to the UAE, Mr. Modi said. I am deeply grateful to each of you, he said.
Mr Modi said he was fortunate to have been awarded the prestigious Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civilian honour.
It is an honor not only for me but for 140 crore Indians, he said.
The Prime Minister said that the UAE is now India's third largest trading partner and seventh largest investor.
The two countries are collaborating to make life and business easier, he added.
Today, every Indian has a goal to make India a developed nation by 2047. It is our India that is witnessing robust economic growth and it is our India that is leading the world rankings on several fronts, Mr. Modi said.
It is because of my confidence in the capabilities of every Indian that I have given the guarantee that in my third term, India will become the third largest economy in the world and Mr. Modis guarantee means a guarantee to fulfill the guarantee, he added.
After his speech, Mr Modi drove around the stadium in an open vehicle to greet people who all waved enthusiastically at him.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-uae-partners-in-progress-time-to-hail-our-friendship-pm-modi-at-indian-diaspora-event/article67842646.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India-UAE relations serve as model for world: PM Modi at Indian diaspora event
- Make Valentine's Day or Valentine's Day special
- MSCI China Index: 66 stocks removed from benchmark amid stock market rout
- Sony plans financial IPO in 2025 due to sluggish PS5 sales
- Public health delegation from Uzbekistan visits UB – International Education
- What is at stake in Trump's criminal case?
- Can Democrats Stop Trump?
- News Wrap: Inflation report raises new questions about the US economy
- White House Press Secretary Responds to Jon Stewarts Biden Criticism in Daily Show Returns | KAMR
- Michael Aufrichtig named Ivy League Men's Coach of the Year
- How tech giants are embracing a secure future with passkeys
- Perdue School Earns AACSB International Reaccreditation – Tuesday, February 13, 2024