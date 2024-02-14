Xi Jinping's succession dilemma | Asian company

Xi's successor is unlikely to be that powerful, regardless of how the succession plays out. The later a successor is named before Xi leaves office, the weaker he is likely to be. If Xi does not name a successor, different networks of Xi supporters are likely to fight for the top job.

Much of this uncertainty stems from the lack of clear Party succession mechanisms. Mao exploited Hua, Deng ousted Hua, Deng elevated Jiang, Deng anointed Hu, then Jiang supported Xi. This is backroom politics through and through.

Xi's selection as Hu's heir apparent after the 17th Party Congress in 2007 was reportedly aided by his victory over Hus. Li Keqiang in a straw poll of senior officials. But Xi ended intra-Party voting after 2012 in favor of choosing new leadership formations through elite interviews.

If Xi chooses a successor, he will likely follow an orchestrated but apparently rigorous selection process to bolster the legitimacy of the chosen cadre. He could also enshrine this choice in authoritative Party documents and require other leaders to declare their assent, making it more difficult (or at least more embarrassing) for the successor to refuse.

If Xi experiences a sudden health incident, there is no way of knowing what will happen next. Article 23 of Party charter simply states that the general secretary is elected by a plenum of the Central Committee and must come from the ranks of the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC). Xi's successor would likely, but not necessarily, be a current member of the PSC, as a plenum could technically add a new member and then make that person the secretary-general.

But how could the Central Committee even convene a plenum without a general secretary? The Party Charter states that the Politburo is responsible for convening plenary sessions, but it is the general secretary who is responsible for convening the Politburo. This legal conundrum lays bare the importance of informal power in determining political outcomes in Beijing.

History can be a guide to the future

The best account of the transition from Mao to Hua to Deng is Joseph Torigianthe book Prestige, manipulation and coercionwhose title sets out the three key factors that matter for succession struggles in one-party Leninist regimes.

First, the importance of prestige means that victory often depends more on interpersonal authority than on political differences or economic interests. If we apply this theory to the case study of Xi's succession, we can examine the different networks that connect senior leaders below Xi.

Two potential rival networks of Xi loyalists seem to emerge. The first is a group of officials linked to Fujian province who either got to know Xi when he was local leader there from 1985 to 2002 or worked with him there afterward, including the chief of staff of Xi. Ca Q and new economic tsar He lives. The second is a group of officials with similar ties in Zhejiang province, where Xi served as leader from 2002 to 2007. At the top of this group is Li Qiang, who, as Prime Minister, directs the work of ministries in the State Council. However, we know little about personal relationships among top leaders or whether such networks could cohere without Xi. And the longer Xi reigns, the more his longtime associates will retire and occupy Party elder status and compete for post-Xi political influence with emerging seventh-generation leaders born in the 1970s .

Second, victory depends on coercion. That is, gaining support or control from the military, police, intelligence services and other security-related ministries to enforce succession. For Xi's succession, we might examine which networks of Xi supporters appear well-positioned to leverage China's centers of coercive power.

It could be argued that the Fujian network is best placed to deploy coercion. It probably includes a senior security official Chen Wenqing and Minister of Public Safety Wang Xiaohongas well as the newly empowered Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) He Weidong and his fellow CMC member Miao Hua. Cai Qi's duties include the Central Guard Bureau, which is responsible for the security of Party leaders. Chen Yixinminister of state security and close colleague of Xi and Li Qiang in Zhejiang, could emerge as a rival power broker.

The third key factor, manipulation, means that victory depends more on the ability to control the selection process rather than playing according to a set selector. However, even if the rules can be circumvented or even ignored, the appearance of legality, legitimacy and stability remains important.

If Xi were to leave suddenly, who could best manipulate the selection process? The situation would be extremely fluid, but it can be argued that Cai Qi or someone in his position in the future would play a role. Cai plays an exceptionally central role in managing the internal affairs of the Party as a member of the PSC who heads both the Central Secretariat and the General Office of the Central Committee. He would likely be the first senior leader to be informed of any developments regarding Xi's health or decision-making.

The Party Charter produces the legal conundrum mentioned above, but Article 23 also establishes the Central Secretariat as the working body of the Politburo. In the absence of a general secretary, Cai could argue for a generous interpretation of this article that would allow the Central Secretariat to convene a meeting of the Politburo which would then convene a plenum.

An aspiring leader would not need universal support to achieve this. In accordance with article 25 of Working regulations of the Central Committee (which the General Office has the authority to interpret), only a majority of Politburo members need be present to hold a meeting. Thus, 13 members of the Politburo could convene a plenum. Article 24 states that a majority of the members of the Central Committee must then be present to hold a plenum. That makes 103 members. Only half of these members are then needed to make a decision. Thus, according to Party rules, theoretically the support of only 52 members of the Central Committee would be required to appoint a new general secretary. (This minimum condition assumes that among the 52 members of the Central Committee there are 13 members of the Politburo.)

However, implementing such a plan would require many other things, including control of the propaganda system, support from the military and security services, and rivals too weak or disorganized to challenge the move. Moreover, any new leader would prefer to come to power with the facade of unanimous support within the Party.

Another wild card could be the vice president. Section 84 of the state constitution states that if the presidency becomes vacant, then the vice president becomes president. Although the largely ceremonial presidency is by far the least important of Xi's three main roles, the new office holder would hold the constitutional powers to enact laws, appoint heads of state, grant special pardons, declaring a state of emergency, and even declaring war and issuing mobilization orders.

However, the constitution stipulates that the president exercises these powers in accordance with the decisions of the National People's Congress and the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. [NPCSC]. Yet an accidental president could still attempt to influence the succession process by blocking government action. If they collaborated with a powerful NPCSC president, they could use law, new appointments, or emergency decrees to gain more leverage.

These thought exercises, however, do not constitute concrete predictions and are particularly valuable in illustrating the uncertainty and unpredictability of succession policy within the Party, particularly in the event of a sudden succession crisis or attempted impeachment of a party. a designated but unpopular successor.