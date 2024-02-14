Election 2024: Indonesian presidential election

The people of Indonesia, numbering more than 200 million voters, voted in what is considered the world's largest single-day election to choose which of three presidential candidates will lead the country for the next five years .

Outgoing President Joko Widodo remains very popular among the population, but the Constitution prohibits him from running for a third term. The focus is on whether Indonesians will choose to continue supporting his policies or vote for reforms.

President Joko, although popular, has undermined democratic values

Joko has won popular support for his consistent ability to implement policies through on-site inspections and his efforts from the citizens' perspective to improve their lives, including free medical care for low-income people.

Joko Widodo took office in 2014 and achieved stable growth of around 5 percent for Indonesia except during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He set a goal of increasing Indonesia's GDP to fifth in the world by 2045. He also designed a plan to relocate the capital.

Besides his friendly personality, he is still very popular among the people in the final stages of his second term.

On the other hand, Professor Honna Jun of Ritsumeikan University says Indonesian authorities have arrested activists increasingly critical of infrastructure projects promoted by the Joko administration. He also claims the administration is trying to weaken the authority of an organization tasked with investigating corruption among politicians and public officials.

Honna adds that the situation in Indonesia over the past decade shows that the Joko administration, which was built on the popular support of the people, has gradually weakened Indonesian democratic values.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto

Prabowo Subianto during the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting on November 16, 2023.

Leading candidate Prabowo Subianto, 72, began his career in the military, married former President Suharto's second daughter and served as commander-in-chief of Suharto's autocratic administration.

In the final days of the Suharto regime, Subianto was dismissed from the army for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of pro-democracy activists. Human rights groups say 13 activists and students were kidnapped and remain missing. But he took advantage of the personal connections he had developed as a military officer to found a major business conglomerate.

In 2008, Subianto formed his own political party. He ran for president in 2014 and 2019, losing both times to Widodo in close races.

After the last elections, and in a bid to strengthen his power base, President Joko Widodo appointed Subianto as defense minister. He strengthened his relations with Joko and supported his second term.

During his third presidential campaign, Subianto claims that he is Joko's successor. He says he will maintain Joko's policies, such as relocating the capital and developing infrastructure.

His running mate is Joko's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36 and a local mayor. Subianto's party aims to appeal to young Indonesians since more than half of voters are under 40.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka speaks at a campaign rally in Jakarta on October 25, 2023.

Subianto implemented a new campaign strategy for his third presidential campaign. He has softened his image as a strong man, which he had praised during previous elections, and presents himself more as a man of the people.

Subianto and Gibran continue their goal of winning the election, but Gibran's candidacy for vice president has sparked controversy.

Indonesian electoral law sets a minimum age of 40 for presidential and vice-presidential candidates. But days before Gibran's candidacy was announced, the Constitutional Court ruled that people under 40 can run for office if they have been heads of local government. This allowed Gibran to run.

The chief judge of the court at the time was Joko's brother-in-law and Gibran's uncle.

The decision attracted widespread criticism because it was based on cronyism.

The chief justice was later removed from office for serious ethics violations, but the decision was not overturned.

Observers say the move is an attempt by Joko to retain his political influence after leaving office. Other candidates' camps criticized the move, saying the Joko family would benefit and democracy would be threatened.

Anies Baswedan, former governor of Jakarta

At 38, Anies Baswedan became the youngest president of a private university in Indonesia. This fifty-four-year-old man was also chosen as one of the 100 global public intellectuals by the American diplomatic journal Foreign Policy.

Baswedan served as Minister of Education and Culture during the Joko administration. He entered the political scene as governor of Jakarta for five years starting in 2017, leading infrastructure development and urban transportation projects.

Anies Baswedan in West Java province on January 4.

During the election, Baswedan won the support of those critical of the current administration by calling for reform of Joko's policies, including a partial revision of the capital relocation plan and a correction of the country's economic disparities.

Former Governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo

The third candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, 55, served as governor of Central Java province for 10 years starting in 2013.

Ganjar Pranowo, Central Java province, June 5, 2023.

During the election, he pledged to continue Joko's policies, such as promoting value-added industries that exploit the country's rich mineral resources, and a plan to relocate the capital.

Ganjar comes from the ruling Democratic Struggle Party, to which Joko also belongs. But he lacks party support since Joko supports the Prabowo camp, where his son is a vice-presidential candidate.

Expert: Indonesia will not make major changes to its economic and foreign policy

Sato Yuri, senior researcher at JETRO's Institute of Developing Economies, says Indonesia's development policy framework, including measures on infrastructure, industry and climate change over the 10 years of the Joko administration, will not change significantly, regardless of who wins Wednesday's elections. .

She says Indonesia's foreign policy strategy of leveraging bargaining power and competitiveness by balancing relations with major powers will remain unchanged.

Sato says China's economic presence in the country will remain strong for at least the next ten years and that Indonesia will seek to strengthen trade cooperation with Beijing. On the other hand, she emphasizes that Indonesia will carefully handle security issues as it is at odds with China over its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

More than 1,800 Japanese companies operate in Indonesia, which has the largest population and economy in Southeast Asia. As Indonesia aims to become an advanced country by 2045, it believes Japan should help guide the country and promote cooperation from a long-term perspective in areas where Japan has strengths, such as climate change mitigation and human resources development.

Sato Yuri, a senior researcher at JETRO's Institute of Developing Economies, specializes in the Indonesian economy.

Polling station in Central Jakarta

NHK World's Dhra Dhirakaosal visited a polling station in Central Jakarta on Wednesday morning. At the polling station, people were seen entering voting booths where they punched holes in ballot papers printed with photos of candidates' faces. One voter said he hoped Indonesia would continue to develop and improve and that there would be no corruption.

Dhra Dhirakaosal from NHK World

Indonesia has more than 820,000 polling stations and more than 200 million eligible voters. About 50% of registered voters are 40 or younger, making the “youth vote” particularly important. Presidential candidates have targeted them through social media campaigns.

The country's Electoral Commission says official results will take a month to be released. If no candidate obtains a majority of votes, a runoff will take place in June.