Under the eyes of China, this decorated veteran sounds the alarm on an America pushed to the extreme
China is continually assessing the Americas' ability to replenish its stockpiles after supplying weapons to Israel and Ukraine, a crucial factor in Beijing's thoughts on a invasion of Taiwanaccording to a defense expert.
“Between Ukraine and now the Middle East,” there has been “a real material effect on our stockpiles of weapons systems,” said Doug Philippone, co-founder of the defense sector venture capital firm. Snowpoint Ventures. China is “assessing it in real time” and “assessing our ability to rebuild these systems.”
U.S. foreign arms sales, driven by the war in Ukraine, hit a record $238 billion last year, the BBC reported. And following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, the Biden administration increased military supplies to the Jewish state, including laser-guided missiles, 155mm shells and bunker-busting munitions, according to an internal Ministry of Defense list. obtained by Bloomberg.
China is “looking, and I think they see us at our limits,” Philippone said. “Then they started modeling this idea of like: Could we take Taiwan? And then how effective would the U.S. military be?”
Pentagon officials' concern about U.S. weapons stockpiles grew shortly after the Hamas invasion. They began asking U.S. arms manufacturers to ramp up production, even as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin remained confident in its ability to support war efforts in Ukraine and Israel. CNN reported in October.
Several reports last year indicated that the United States was struggling to replenish stocks.
Philippone, who led the data analytics company's global defense program Palantir Technologies since 2008 and commanded several Joint Special Operations Command field stations during his 18 years in the military, said if he prepared to invade Taiwan he would “siphon off” attention, logistics and systems arms of the Americas “so that they are truly reduced to nothing”.
Is China “preparing to do this?” I don't know. But it scares me,” Philippone said.
Beijing, in fact, has helped Moscow avoid sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine, and trade between the nations boosted the Russian economy. But contrary to Philippone's strategy, China reportedly requested help from Iranian authorities. stop Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.
Intelligence report accuses China of acting as backdoor sanctions against Russia
China's defense minister recently said that Russia has his country's full support in the war in Ukraine. Newsweek reported last week. A spokesperson later said, however, that Beijing's position on the conflict had not changed and hoped that “all parties would work to calm down.”
Meanwhile, in the Red Sea, Chinese officials have asked Tehran to order the Iran-backed Houthis to “exercise restraint.” An Iranian source told Reuters in January. China, the Middle Eastern country's major trading partner, has threatened that its business with Iran would be affected if its “interests are harmed in any way”, the source said.
But Iranian officials have denied this information. China, unlike the United States, has not taken military action in response to the Houthi attacks.
However, Philippone fears Activities in China and fears that his motivation is to “work against the West or the United States, in particular, which is the hegemony of the world.”
