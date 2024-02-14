PM Modi inaugurates grand BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, the first Hindu temple in the UAE. Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Before the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi offered water from virtual rivers Ganga and Yamuna in the temple premises and then conducted prayers inside the temple. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! The BAPS Temple will be a lasting tribute to the values ​​of harmony, peace and tolerance shared by India and the UAE, Prime Minister Modi said in a statement ahead of his visit to the Middle Eastern country. The consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu temple took place earlier today. The pink sandstone temple sits on 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi, making it one of the largest in the Middle East. Although Islam is the official religion of the UAE, the country is home to around 3.6 million Indian workers. The guest list at the temple's inauguration ceremony included Indian government officials, Bollywood stars and members of the billionaire Ambani family. Senior officials from Abu Dhabi were also present. Former Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Suri said it was a very symbolic day for the Indian community, adding that it was both a spiritual and spiritual need for them. religious. I think it's a very symbolic day for the Indian community, for the large Indian diaspora that we have in the UAE. For many years, it has been a spiritual need for them, a religious need. And I know that in 2015, when the Prime Minister first came here, he asked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, that it would be good if land could be granted, a- he declared. ANI. Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan also arrived at the temple and expressed his joy over the opening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. “This is an extremely happy moment for India and Indians across the world. It is a historic moment in our lives where we will witness the arrival of such a magnificent and spiritual Mandir in a land like Abu Dhabi. Only our Prime Minister Narendra Modi can execute this…” This is the second major religious site inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in recent weeks. In January, he presided over the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, built on the site of a demolished 16th-century mosque after the resolution of a decades-long legal battle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-inaugurates-grand-baps-hindu-temple-in-abu-dhabi-101707915798492.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos