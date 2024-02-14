Connect with us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues Middle East-Europe corridor project despite war between Israel and Hamas

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to continue work on a major trade corridor linking India to Europe through the Middle East, despite the scale of regional conflict resulting from the war between Israel and Hamas.

Prime Minister Modi met UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, where the war and the Red Sea conflict were the focus of discussions, according to Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra .

The two leaders, however, agreed to take the first step to operationalize part of the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, or IMEC, he said.

While the conflict in Gaza and the situation in the Red Sea remain of concern and the two leaders continue to closely monitor and exchange notes on these issues, it is equally important to ensure that economic cooperation advances, she continues to stay the course and maintain her momentum. ” Kwatra told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The IMEC corridor touted by the United States and its allies last year is an ambitious ship-to-rail network intended to connect India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel. The project aims to boost trade and speed up the transportation of goods, although it is also seen as a way to counter Chinese influence and massive infrastructure investments in the region.

During Modi's trip, agreements were also reached on a bilateral investment treaty and commitments to work together on power connectivity and digital infrastructure, India's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The prime minister addressed thousands of Indians living in the Gulf country on Tuesday, praising ties between the two countries and calling the UAE leader his brother. Modi is set to inaugurate the UAE's first Hindu temple on Wednesday.

The Indian leader will visit Qatar after his trip to the UAE and is expected to meet Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The trip comes days after Qatar released eight former Indian navy personnel who were facing the death penalty for alleged espionage. Modi was personally involved in the men's release, India's foreign minister said earlier this week.

February 14, 2024

