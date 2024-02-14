Five ways Imran Khan's party used technology to outperform Pakistan elections





Pakistan's electorate made its voice heard on February 8, when the country held general elections after months of delay. As results came in, it became clear that efforts to reduce support for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, now in prison, and his political party failed on polling day. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates became the largest bloc in Parliament, winning ninety-two seats (out of 264). On February 13, the two parties that won the second and third largest shares of seats announced that they would form a coalition government, excluding the PTI from power. Nonetheless, the strong showings of PTI-affiliated candidates in the elections reveal an important trend emerging in Pakistani politics.

Popular anger over skyrocketing inflation and growing repression, combined with more younger voters joining the fray, played a key role in the results. But one cannot ignore PTI's use of technology, largely non-avant-garde, that has not only disrupted the traditional political status quo, but also set a new benchmark for election campaigns around the world .

Here are five ways PTI's technology and digital media strategy helped the party outmaneuver its rivals in Pakistan's general elections:

1. Cultivate a culture of bottom-up innovation

Business leaders who have attempted to promote technology adoption in existing organizations know all too well that innovation requires bottom-up support, especially in larger organizations. Although the PTI's approach to political engagement has always been fundamentally different from that of its predecessors, it has stood out even more in this election cycle.

The party's vibrant base of young supporters has fostered a culture of bottom-up innovation, in which volunteers and supporters feel empowered to take initiative and contribute ideas. This grassroots movement was fueled by digital platforms that enabled the dissemination of information on an unprecedented scale. When party leaders were unable to find space on mainstream television, they used Twitter spaces; when physical gatherings were not allowed, they organized virtual jalsas; and when PTI-leaning pundits found no place on mainstream talk shows, they turned to YouTube.

Although some observers rightly point out how PTI and its affiliated accounts engage in online trolling, harassment and misinformation, that is only part of the story. On the other hand, this army of volunteers allowed the PTI to tap into the collective intelligence of young people who are tech-savvy and eager for change. As a result, despite all kinds of headwinds, the party managed to get the message across before, during and after the elections.

Examples of this innovation include launching a portal listing its candidates on the online software platform GitHub when the party's websites were blocked in Pakistan and creating a chatbot linked to Khan's Facebook page. The PTI also created an open source repository of election data to bolster its claim that the election results had been manipulated.

2. Use artificial intelligence strategically

With Khan in jail and many of his leaders on the run, the PTI faced a unique challenge in terms of engaging with voters across Pakistan. While a traditional media approach would have involved the use of the written word to convey the leaders' message, the PTI realized that nothing could be better than bringing Khan's words to the masses in its own voice . As a result, PTI has embraced the power of artificial intelligence.

Through messages relayed to his lawyers during meetings, Khan was able to convey information to his party, which then used technology to generate content in its own voice. This allowed Khan to speak virtually to millions of Pakistanis before and after the elections. This helped keep the base energized and ensured that Khan remained in the news cycle, even though he was physically in prison and unable to engage with the public as other leaders might as he approached elections.

3. Develop peer-to-peer communication networks

With nearly 130 million mobile broadband subscribers, Pakistan is undergoing a major digital transformation. Gone are the days when centralized media distorted citizens' worldviews. Instead, decentralized media and peer-to-peer (P2P) communication have emerged, changing the way citizens consume information and interact with each other.

The PTI has always been a pioneer in this field, but the party has taken it to the next level during this election cycle. Supported by a bottom-up media ecosystem drawing on platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, the PTI engaged with voters even though the party was virtually excluded from mainstream television media.

The party's group of volunteers also harnessed the power of apps and direct messaging platforms to create a network of interconnected supporters. Just days before the elections, a Supreme Court ruling banned the PTI's traditional election symbol, the cricket bat. The symbols that appear next to names on ballot papers are important in a country where 40 percent of the population is illiterate. In response, the PTI and its volunteers used this network to ensure that voters in each constituency knew who the PTI-aligned candidate was and what their electoral symbol was. This P2P network bypassed traditional media gatekeepers, allowing the PTI to control its discourse and engage with voters on a more personal level. WhatsApp was a key enabler, which was used to disseminate campaign materials, rally information and voting instructions directly to the electorate, fostering a sense of community and common purpose.

4. Dominate the news cycle to win media

PTI’s technological prowess was not limited to the digital domain; it also had a profound impact on traditional media. By mastering the art of social media, PTI has consistently generated newsworthy content, ensuring that the party and its leaders remain at the forefront of the news cycle, even when the party and its leaders could not not benefit from direct coverage.

Additionally, the PTI ran articles in international media, including an article Khan wrote for The Economist before the elections. In doing so, the PTI forced the status quo in power to meet what the party and its leaders were demanding internationally. This created an entire news cycle in mainstream media, meaning PTI was being talked about on talk shows, even though the government reportedly banned some news channels from mentioning either the party or Khan. This strategy not only kept the PTI in the public eye, but also allowed it to shape public opinion around the fact that the party was being repressed and that there was a risk that the will of the people would not be respected on election day.

5. Opponents fail to innovate

The success of PTI's technology initiatives was further underlined by the inability of its political opponents to innovate and master Pakistan's digital transformation. While the PTI pioneered the use of digital tools for political engagement, other parties remained stuck to conventional campaign tactics. This reluctance to adapt to the digital age has left PTI's rivals struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of change, making their campaign efforts less effective and less resonant with an increasingly technology-dependent population for information and social interactions. Furthermore, the status quo relied on the traditional tool of blocking Internet access, which was both ineffective, people could use virtual private networks, or VPNs, to circumvent blocking, and sparked new discussions about why the state was blocking access to the Internet. These tactics have only reinforced the PTI message, meaning that it is the PTI, not the status quo, that shapes the narrative and dominates the headlines.

The result of PTI's tech campaign strategy was a more engaged and informed electorate, resulting in significant electoral gains. Khan's PTI has managed to galvanize a significant portion of the electorate, and the party's success demonstrates the potential of digital tools to democratize political participation and challenge entrenched power structures.

It's no surprise that some of Pakistan's most powerful men want to find ways to control the Internet. In recent years, for example, the government has attempted to control the Internet by proposing new laws and regulations, some of which have been struck down by the courts. Overall, these efforts have failed to stem the tide. What happens next remains to be seen, and the threat to internet freedoms remains high in Pakistan. The PTI, however, has shown that despite all kinds of headwinds and repression, it is possible to engage in guerrilla tactics on the Internet to mobilize an electorate and challenge the status quo.

Uzair Younus is a non-resident fellow and former director of the Pakistan Initiative at the Atlantic Councils South Asia Center.

Image: A supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), holds a mobile phone with a PTI-themed case during a protest demanding free and fair results elections in Peshawar, Pakistan. , February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

