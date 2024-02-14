Politics
Prabowo Subianto takes victory DW 02/14/2024
On Wednesday, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in Indonesia's presidential election as unofficial tallies indicated he and his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, were on course to win in a single round.
“All the counts, all the polls… showed that Prabowo-Gibran won in one round. This victory should be a victory for all Indonesians,” he told a crowd gathered in an arena in central Jakarta.
“We believe that Indonesian democracy is working well. The people have decided, the people have decided,” he told his supporters, while stressing that “we still have to wait for the official result from the KPU”, referring to the electoral commission.
Subianto ran a clever social media campaign targeting Indonesian youth that presented him as a “cuddly grandpa,” and this strategy appears to have paid off.
The former general acknowledged that the youth vote helped him win in a country where millennials and Generation Z make up more than half the electorate.
“I would like to thank young people, who are essential supporters,” he said in his speech, which he ended by dancing on stage in a nod to his image on TikTok.
Amid international reactions, the US State Department issued a statement “congratulating the Indonesian people” for their “strong turnout” in the elections.
Indonesia: pollsters report Subianto leads
Independent pollster Litbang Kompas said Subianto led with nearly 60 percent of the vote, based on more than half of the votes counted in a sample of polling stations across the country. Two other pollsters, Poltracking and Cyrus Network-CSIS, also reported similar results.
His rivals, Anies Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta, and Ganjar Pranowo of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, held about 25% and 16%, respectively, according to Kompas.
After the figures were published, a spokesperson for Ganjar said the politician's team had received reports of “structural, systematic and massive fraud” and was investigating it. Separately, Ganjar said he and his aides would “wait for the election results.”
Private pollsters count votes at a sample of polling places across the country. These are called “quick accounts”. In previous elections, counts by reputable pollsters have been accurate. Official results are not expected for several weeks.
Subianto, who was a military leader under the Suharto dictatorship a generation ago, needs more than 50 percent of the total vote and at least a fifth of the votes cast in more than half of the country's 38 provinces to assume the presidency.
The 72 year old man who encouraged street protests and launched legal proceedings after losing the previous two elections thanked his supporters and called for unity.
“Now that the campaign is over, we must come together again,” he said.
Not that the legal challenges deterred voters. “Finally, he wins after three presidential bids,” Ida Yaya told the Reuters news agency. He said he had voted for Subianto every time since 2014 and traveled for hours to attend the victory speech in Jakarta.
“I think everyone finally realizes that Prabowo is a good man and deserves to be our president.”
The largest single-day election in the world
Polling stations are closed in Indonesia for the world's largest one-day election which will see a new president succeed Joko Widodo, also known as President Jokowi. Voters also choose new lawmakers and parliamentarians.
Voting took place across three time zones, with polling stations opening at 7:00 a.m. (22:00 GMT) in the easternmost region of Papua and closing at 1:00 p.m. (06:00 GMT) on the other side of the country, in the jungle from Sumatra.
Thunderstorms caused flooding in parts of the capital, Jakarta, and Reuters reported that dozens of polling stations were affected.
Who are the main contenders?
The presidential race saw three main candidates emerge. According to opinion polls taken before the vote, the man in the lead is Prabowo Subianto of the Gerindra party, a former military commander who is currently defense minister.
Subianto's military service was a deciding factor for some voters.
“He has a military background, so I think he will be a decisive leader,” said Afhary Firnanda, a 28-year-old office worker in Jakarta.
Prabowo faces Ganjar Pranowo of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle and Anies Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta.
Indonesia is the world's third-largest democracy, with around 205 million voters eligible to vote.
What is at stake?
As Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia has experienced stability and growth under Jokowi's leadership. All three presidential candidates have made similar promises to continue on this path.
Probowo is the only candidate with ties to the Suharto dictatorship era, a time marked by brutality and corruption. He was a special forces commander during this period and has been accused of human rights atrocities, which he categorically denies.
Some fear that a Probowo presidency could lead to a return to Indonesia's authoritarian past.
Such changes would have consequences beyond Indonesia, as Jakarta wields significant diplomatic influence with its Southeast Asian neighbors and maintains strong trade relations with China and the United States.
ko, dh/dj (Reuters, AFP, AP)
|
