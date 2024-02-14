Politics
Kieran Mullan becomes the 8th Tory MP elected in Boris Johnson's landslide 2019 victory to stand down after just one term in Parliament – as the Tory exodus from the Commons approaches 60 MPs in total.
Kieran Mullan has become the latest Conservative MP elected in the 2019 general election to announce his resignation after just one term in Parliament.
TheCrewe and the Nantwich MP have revealed he will not seek re-election in his Cheshire constituency due to the electoral boundary redraw and “changes in my personal life”.
He joins a string of other Conservative MPs first elected to the House of Commons in Boris Johnson's landslide victory in 2019 to resign before voters go to the polls.
Dehenna Davison, Jo Gideon, Nicola Richards, Andy Carter, Chris Clarkson, Jamie Wallis and Nickie Aiken are also among the Conservative class of 2019 who are withdrawing.
In total, nearly 60 Conservative MPs have already announced that they will leave Parliament during the next general election, in a context of disastrous polls for the Conservatives.
That's more than at any time since the 1997 general election, when 75 Conservative MPs announced they would resign ahead of New Labor's landslide victory under Sir Tony Blair.
The 39-year-old returned to work as an NHS doctor during the Covid pandemic in 2020 as the health service struggled under the pressure of the pandemic.
Dr Mullan won his seat in Crewe and Nantwich from Labor in 2019 with a majority of more than 8,000 votes.
The 39-year-old revealed his decision to leave the Commons in a message posted to his Facebook page.
“Two things happened recently that led me to make this decision when I expected I would stay,” he wrote.
“Firstly, the boundary changes mean a huge difference to the seat I applied for, making it even more of a swing seat in the long run. Which comes with even more incessant political campaigning between parties.
“Second, the changes in my personal life make the resulting uncertainty even more difficult. It's not just me I have to think about.
The boundaries of Crewe and Nantwich constituencies, which have swung between Conservative and Labor over the past two decades, have been redrawn in the run-up to the next general election.
It was reported last year that Dr Mullan had failed in his bid to be selected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate in the new seat of Chester South and Eddisbury, which will take in a small part of his current constituency of Crewe and Nantwich.
Aphra Brandreth, the daughter of former Conservative MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, was instead chosen as the Conservative candidate in Chester South and Eddisbury.
Who are the Conservative MPs who will stand down at the general election?
- Douglas Ross, Moray
- Sir Charles Walker, Broxbourne
- Crispin Blunt, Reigate
- Mike Penning, Hemel Hempstead
- Adam Afriyie, Windsor
- Chloe Smith, Norwich North
- William Wragg, Hazel Grove
- Dehenna Davison, Bishop of Auckland
- Sajid Javid, Bromsgrove
- Sir Gary Streeter, South West Devon
- Andrew Percy, Brigg and Goole
- Mark Pawsey, Rugby
- George Eustice, Camborne and Redruth
- Edward Timpson, Eddisbury
- Jo Gideon, Stoke-on-Trent Center
- Stephen McPartland, Stevenage
- Sir Paul Beresford, Vallée de la Môle
- Robin Walker, Worcester
- Sir Graham Brady, Altrincham and Sale West
- Pauline Latham, Mid Derbyshire
- Gordon Henderson, Sittingbourne and Sheppey
- Craig Whittaker, Calder Valley
- Nicola Richards, West Bromwich East
- Henry Smith, Crawley
- John Howell, Henley
- Sir Robert Goodwill, Scarborough and Whitby
- Jonathan Djanogly, Huntingdon
- Dr Matthew Offord, Hendon
- Alister Jack, Dumfries and Galloway
- Richard Bacon, South Norfolk
- Dominic Raab, Esher and Walton
- Philip Dunne, Ludlow
- Andy Carter, Warrington South
- Will Quince, Colchester
- Royston Smith, Southampton Itchen
- Sir William Cash, Peter
- Lucy Allan, Telford
- Steve Brine, Winchester
- Sir Greg Knight, East Yorkshire
- Chris Clarkson, Heywood and Middleton
- Ben Wallace, Wyre and Preston North
- Trudy Harrison, Copeland
- Stuart Andrew, Pudsey
- Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon
- David Jones, West Clwyd
- Sir Alok Sharma, Reading West
- Chris Grayling, Epsom and Ewell
- John Baron, Basildon and Billericay
- Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
- Dr Lisa Cameron, East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
- Jamie Wallis, Bridgend
- Sir James Duddridge, Rochford and Southend East
- Oliver Heald, North East Hertfordshire
- Mike Freer, Finchley and Golders Green
- Kwasi Kwarteng, Spelthorne
- Nickie Aiken, Cities of London and Westminster
- Tracey Crouch, Chatham and Aylesford
- Kieran Mullan, Crewe and Nantwich
