I am a devotee of Maa Bharti, says PM Modi after inauguration of Abu Dhabi temple





PM Modi in UAE: PM Modi to inaugurate iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday began a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), focusing on strengthening cooperation in various sectors. During the grand “Ahlan Modi” event, the Prime Minister addressed the Indian community. He congratulated UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and thanked those present at the event for their warm welcome. Today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir, which is the first-ever Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), before departing for a two-day visit to Qatar. Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE: Get updates from NDTVEnable notifications for receive alerts as this story develops. PM Modi in UAE live:

Prime Minister Modi is leaving for Qatar for a two-day visit. 'Joy in Ayodhya amplified in Abu Dhabi': PM Modi inaugurates temple in UAE Marking a milestone for the Indian community in the Middle East, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, which is also the largest in the region. Sprawling over 27 acres and built at a cost of over Rs 700 crore, the BAPS Hindu temple is also seen as a sign of deepening relations between India and the UAE. Speaking after the inauguration of the temple, Prime Minister Modi said in Hindi: “A golden chapter in the history of humanity has been written today in the UAE. A grand and sacred temple was inaugurated today in Abu Dhabi. Years of hard work have gone into this temple and a long-cherished dream has come true. The blessings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan also go to this temple. Learn more. PM Modi in UAE live: “Last month in Ayodhya, the Ram temple was inaugurated, fulfilling a long dream. Ram Lalla has returned home,” PM Modi said after inaugurating the BAPS temple. PM Modi in UAE live: “The beauty of the temple reflects the vision of MBZ. This temple has added to the cultural identity of the UAE. I know that many people will come here in the future. This will increase connections between people. I would like to thank MBZ and his I request everyone to give a standing ovation to the President of the UAE,” Prime Minister Modi said in his speech after the inauguration of the BAPS temple. PM Modi in UAE live: “I remember in 2015, when I came here, His Highness accepted my temple proposal and developed a land in a short time,” PM Modi said in his speech after inaugurating the BAPS temple . PM Modi in UAE live:

“This temple will represent global unity. I cannot thank the UAE government enough for this great temple. The greatest contribution comes from my brother MBZ. The President of the UAE Government has made the dream of millions come true “Indians and has won the hearts of 140 crore Indians. From idea to execution, I have been involved and I feel privileged for this,” PM Modi said after inaugurating the BAPS temple . PM Modi in UAE live: “India, UAE and people came from different parts of the country for the inauguration. People have written a golden historical moment today… Swami Narayan’s soul would be satisfied today,” PM Modi said after inaugurating the BAPS temple. PM Modi in UAE live:

PM Modi addresses people after inaugurating the BAPS temple in the UAE. PM Modi addresses people after inaugurating the BAPS temple in the UAE. PM Modi in UAE live:

Prime Minister Modi and UAE Minister of Tolerance Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan congratulated each other at the inaugural event of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi. #WATCH | Prime Minister Modi and UAE Minister of Tolerance Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan congratulated each other at the inaugural event of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/nqBEenL5bt -ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024 Prime Minister Modi and UAE Minister of Tolerance Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan congratulated each other at the inaugural event of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi. PM Modi in UAE live:

PM Modi inscribes 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' on stone using a hammer and chisel in Abu Dhabi's first stone Hindu temple. Inauguration of the BAPS temple in the United Arab Emirates live: Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi today to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi #WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi today to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi pic.twitter.com/pX3PsWmgqI -ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024 PM Modi in UAE live: PM Modi performs aarti at the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi. PM Modi begins rituals to inaugurate BAPS temple in UAE

PM Modi in UAE live:

PM Modi arrives to inaugurate the BAPS temple in the United Arab Emirates. PM Modi arrives to inaugurate the BAPS temple in the United Arab Emirates. PM Modi in UAE live: It's always a pleasure to meet again @HHShkMohd. His vision for Dubai's growth is clearly visible around the world. Our discussions covered a wide range of topics from trade to connectivity to ways to strengthen connections between people. pic.twitter.com/sWKKAetPe1 -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-uae-visit-live-updates-pm-modi-to-inaugurate-uaes-largest-hindu-temple-before-leaving-for-qatar-5056465 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos