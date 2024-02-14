Trump news today: Nikki Haley calls former president diminished and unhinged





Biden slams Trump's NATO comments as 'anti-American'

Donald Trump is unhinged and more diminished than when he was in power, according to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. She gave her blunt assessment of the former president in a new interview, making a similar criticism of President Joe Biden, while reiterating the need for generational change in American leadership.

Meanwhile, the verdict in the former president's civil fraud trial in New York will be known by the end of this week, with Judge Arthur Engoron expected to reveal whether the Trump Organization systematically inflated the value of assets to obtain favorable conditions with lenders. New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $370 million in financial sanctions.

Mr. Trump lashed out at New York Republican Mazi Pilip after she lost the race for George Santos' old seat to Democrat Tom Suozzi, calling her a very stupid woman for not having adopted his MAGA brand and for not understanding modern politics in America.

Elsewhere, the fallout from Mr Trump's remarks that he would abandon US NATO allies in the face of Russian aggression if they failed to meet their financial commitments to the military alliance was branded by Joe Biden as stupid, shameful, dangerous and un-American.

Joe Biden said on Tuesday (Feb. 13) that Donald Trump's comments questioning the United States' commitment to defending its NATO allies against attacks were dangerous and un-American. The former president, who is once again the favorite for the Republican Party nomination, said Saturday that he once warned that he would allow Russia to do whatever it wanted to member countries of NATO who do not devote 2% of their gross budget to NATO. national defense product. Mr Biden, speaking from the White House, called Mr Trump's comments dangerous and shocking. Just a few days ago, Trump invited Putin to invade some of our allies, he said. For God's sake, that's stupid. It is shameful. It's dangerous. It's not American.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 14, 2024 6:00 p.m.

1707931809Cowboys for Trump leader turns to Supreme Court after ruling on insurrection

Nearly two years ago, a New Mexico elected official was convicted of his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and then removed from office under a constitutional clause barring anyone engaged in an insurrection to exercise his functions.

The case of Couy Griffin, now a former Otero County commissioner, is before the U.S. Supreme Court, just days after Donald Trump challenged a Colorado court ruling that disqualified him from the 2024 runoffs in under the same rule.

The justices are expected to consider Griffins' case in a private conference Friday.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 14, 2024 5:30 p.m.

NATO chief insists allies will be protected after Trump's Russia remarks

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has rejected comments made by former US President Donald Trump that he allowed Russia to invade NATO allies. We must not undermine the credibility of NATO's deterrence. And this concerns both the capabilities in which we invest, but also the way in which we communicate, because deterrence is on the minds of our adversaries, he said on Wednesday February 14. He added that Moscow should have no miscalculations or misunderstandings about NATO's desire to protect its allied countries. This comes after the former president said he would allow Russia to do whatever it wanted to NATO member countries that don't spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 14, 2024 5:00 p.m.

1707929016Trump doubles down after widely condemned NATO comments

Could someone please inform our uninformable president that NATO needs to pay its bills! They are currently paying a small fraction of what we are paying for the disaster in Ukraine which, if we had a real president, would never have happened. There's probably a difference of $150 billion. They should tie with the United States – FAST! The European nations, when combined, have roughly the same size economy as ours. They have the money. PAY!

President Joe Biden called Mr. Trump's remarks at a rally over the weekend stupid, shameful, dangerous and un-American.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 14, 2024 4:43 p.m.

1707928509Happy Valentine’s Day, Melania

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 14, 2024 4:35 p.m.

1707928209George Santos trolls Republicans after Democrats claim his old seat

Gustav Kilander tells the following story:

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 14, 2024 4:30 p.m.

1707926400GOP senator confronted by Trump's brainwashing party…on Fox News

Fox host Shannon Bream argued with Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton on Sunday over whether the Republican Party gave Joe Biden and the Democrats a message victory by pandering to Donald's wishes Trump and killing a bipartisan immigration bill negotiated in the Senate.

John Bowden has the story.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 14, 2024 4:00 p.m.

1707924629McConnell denounces Trump's threat to violate NATO treaty

Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell found his voice and denounced Trump's threat to violate the NATO treaty after initially refusing to comment on the matter over the weekend.

John Bowden has this one.

Joe SommerladFebruary 14, 2024 3:30 p.m.

1707922739Haley defends her past role in the Trump administration by saying it is now diminished and unbalanced.

In an interview with NBC's Today show, Nikki Haley defended her past support for Donald Trump while offering some of her harshest criticism of him, telling NBC News' Craig Melvin that the former president is more diminished than it was.

The former U.N. ambassador has long made the need for generational change a centerpiece of her campaign for the Republican Party's presidential nomination, attacking Mr. Trump and President Joe Biden because of their age .

Asked how her criticism of the former president compares to being part of his administration, Ms. Haley said: While I was in the administration, I called on him to every time.

If something was wrong, I had a conversation with him about Charlottesville, I had a conversation about something he said about women, I had a conversation with him about several things.

The problem now is that he is not the same person he was in 2016, she continued. He is unbalanced; he is more diminished than he was, just as Joe Biden is more diminished than he was.

We need to see this for what it is, Ms. Haley added. It's a fact: he now says things that make no sense.

Going further in her criticism of the 81-year-old outgoing president and the 77-year-old former commander in chief, she said: You have Joe Biden, who the special prosecutor said was diminished, and he is not. the Joe Biden he was two years ago.

Continuing, she said: You have a Donald Trump who is unhinged, and he is more unhinged than he has ever been. And why settle for that when the country is in disarray and the world is on fire?

We don't want these two old men to run away. We want someone who will fight for us and work for us, no drama, no vendetta.

The former ambassador has focused on trying to break through the Trump-dominated primary, with the next state being her home state of South Carolina, where she served as a popular two-term governor.

“We're going to be competitive in South Carolina, then we'll head to Michigan, then we'll head to Super Tuesday,” she said, before fielding calls from Mr. Trump and a few other members of the Republican Party to drop out, thereby handing the former president the nomination.

We don't choose kings. We don't do coronations. We have a democracy where people vote, Ms. Haley said. Why should I leave as long as we remain competitive?

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 14, 2024 2:58 p.m.

1707921929Lincoln Project rejoices after Trump fumes over border ad

The Never Trump Republicans clearly enjoyed being called evil by their nemesis on Truth Social the other night and wasted no time in circulating the ad that so infuriated him.

Oliver O'ConnellFebruary 14, 2024 2:45 p.m.

