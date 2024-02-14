Former general Prabowo Subianto poised to win Indonesia's presidential election





Indonesian presidential candidate and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, right, greets supporters … [+] with Gibran Rakabuming Raka, vice presidential candidate and son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, during an election rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 10, 2024. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg 2024 Bloomberg Finance LP Former general Prabowo Subianto was heading toward a big victory Wednesday against two opponents in Indonesia's elections to choose a successor to the popular outgoing president. Joko Widodo whose eldest son was controversially on the Prabowos ticket as vice president. According to quick counts by several non-governmental organizations accustomed to accurately reporting the winner of recent Indonesian presidential elections, Prabowo received well over 50 percent of the vote, far ahead of former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and the former governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo. An unofficial tally from Lingkaran Survei Indonesia shows Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka got 58.4%, followed by Anies with 24.9% and Ganjar with 16.6%. A separate quick count by Litbang Kompas showed Prabowo received 59% of the vote. Official results may not be released by Indonesia's election commission until March 20. By winning more than 50% of the vote, Prabowo would become president on October 20, at the end of Jokowi's second five-year term. If no candidate obtains 50% of the vote, a runoff will take place between the two main candidates in June. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The country's financial markets were closed Wednesday for Election Day. Analysts expect Indonesian stocks to rise on Thursday and the rupiah to strengthen as investors welcome the election result and the possibility that there will be no runoff in June. Widodo, known as Jokowi, could not seek a third five-year term. But he clearly wants his successor to continue implementing his plans, including the construction of a new capital, Nusantara, in Borneo. Prabowo pledged to continue Jokowi's economic policies and initiatives, including the new capital. Jokowi is one of the world's most popular leaders, with a consistent approval rating of 70% and above, but in recent months he has irked many Indonesians with developments ahead of Wednesday's election. In October, the Constitutional Court, with the casting vote of Chief Justice Anwar Usman, allowed an exception to a law stipulating that presidential and vice-presidential candidates must be at least 40 years old. The court said young people could run if they had been elected to local office. This paved the way for Jokowis' son Gibran, 36, mayor of Surakarta in Central Java, to join the Prabowos ticket. The decision to allow Gibran to run sparked an outcry, with many complaining that Jokowi wanted to create a political dynasty. An ethics committee reprimanded and removed Anwar as chief justice, but he remained in court and the decision was not changed. Jokowi never directly supported the Prabowo-Gibran list for Wednesday's elections, but it was clear that the incumbent president supported him. He joined Prabowo, 72, whom he appointed as defense minister in 2019, in ceremonies that took place during the official campaign period. And Jokowi's government distributed cash and rice to millions of poor Indonesians, which would help with the hardships created by El Niño. Prabowo has long sought to become president. In 2008, he co-founded the Gerindra party and was twice defeated by Jokowi.

