Erdoan makes rare visit to Egypt as negotiations continue on Gaza ceasefire deal | Israel-Gaza War

Negotiations involving several countries and high-level delegations on a Gaza ceasefire deal entered their second day in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, as mediators struggle to make progress amid the threat of an offensive Israeli on Rafah, the last place of relative conflict in the Palestinian territories. security.

Representatives of the Palestinian militant group Hamas were expected in Cairo on Wednesday and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan arrived for his first visit to Egypt after more than a decade of tensions between regional powers over support for the Muslim Brotherhood. Erdoan said talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, who came to power in a 2013 coup, would focus on the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Israel made a last-minute decision to send a delegation led by its intelligence chiefs, David Barnea of ​​the Mossad and Ronen Bar of the Shin Bet, to meet with American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

CIA Director William Burns joined Egyptian Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for a day of talks as US National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, called it constructive, but Egypt's state information service said the deal was concluded without any significant progress.

This round of negotiations, aimed at an extended ceasefire and a new exchange of hostages and prisoners after a successful one-week truce in late November, is expected to last until Friday.

The number of Palestinian prisoners Hamas wants to release in exchange for the Israelis it holds in Gaza has been the main sticking point in the negotiations, Israeli media site Walla reported Tuesday, citing unnamed U.S. and Israeli officials. He said Egypt and Qatar were trying to get Hamas to reconsider its position.

A rocket attack on northern Israel from Lebanon on Wednesday reportedly killed one person and injured seven, leading Israel to carry out retaliatory airstrikes that killed four people, including two children.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire almost daily across their disputed border since the start of the Gaza war. The Iran-backed militia did not immediately claim responsibility for Wednesday's rocket attack.

Across the region, fear is palpable that time is running out to negotiate a truce that would bring much-needed relief to the 2.3 million people in the besieged territories, return to their loved ones the approximately 130 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas and prevent the war does not degenerate into a larger conflict.

In an unusual intervention, the president of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, on Wednesday urged Hamas to quickly accept a deal to avoid disastrous consequences.

We call on the Hamas movement to quickly reach an agreement on the prisoners, to spare our Palestinian people the calamity of another catastrophic event with disastrous consequences, no less dangerous than the Nakba of 1948, the 88-year-old autocratic leader said, referring to the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their homes after the creation of Israel in 1948.

People stand in front of their tents in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Wednesday. Photograph: Saïd Khatib/AFP/Getty Images

Conditions in Gaza are already catastrophic. Israel's war against the small coastal territory, now in its fifth month, was sparked by Hamas' unprecedented offensive on October 7 last year, in which around 1,140 people were killed and Another 250 kidnapped as bargaining chips.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 28,000 people, displaced more than 85% of the population and reduced more than half of Gaza's infrastructure to rubble. According to the UN, 10% of children under five now show signs of acute malnutrition. Deliveries of food and other aid arriving in the strip are regularly mobbed by desperate people or seized by Hamas or organized crime groups, residents say.

The threat of an Israeli offensive on the region's southernmost town, Rafah, on the Egyptian border, has caused widespread panic in the region's makeshift tent camps which now house more than half of the population of Gaza.

With two-thirds of the Gaza Strip already under evacuation orders and fighting continuing, it is unclear where so many people could go. Cairo has expressed concern that an Israeli push toward Rafah could force Palestinians to flee to the Sinai, and behind closed doors it has threatened to suspend its participation in the historic 1978 peace treaty with Israel if it pursues the offensive.

The health ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip said about 100 people had been killed in Israeli airstrikes and shelling in the areas of Rafah and Khan Younis, just to the north, over the past 24 hours. In Khan Younis, violent street fighting continued, prompting Palestinians sheltering in the main hospital to begin leaving. Residents said sniper fire at Nasser Hospital had killed and injured many people in recent days.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement: The IDF will continue to operate in accordance with international law against Hamas which cynically embeds itself in hospitals and civilian infrastructure and will continue to operate to distinguish between the population civilian and Hamas terrorists.

In an Instagram post showing a steady stream of people leaving the medical complex on Wednesday, Dr. Khaled al-Serr, a surgeon at Nasser, said: I write this with tears and disappointment. My heart is broken, I didn't feel [this] sadness when the Israeli army bombed my house. You can read a question on these faces. Where should we go?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on total victory in the war against Hamas and on the hunt for Yahya Sinwar and other senior Hamas officials suspected of orchestrating the October 7 attack. It is widely believed that the Israeli leader is slowing down ceasefire negotiations and advocating an offensive on Rafah because he risks being ousted from office in new elections at the end of the war. The longtime leader faces several ongoing corruption trials.

Israel's outright rejection of Hamas' ceasefire counterproposal last week appears to have further deteriorated relations between Netanyahu and Israel's most important allies in Washington. The United States provided crucial military supplies and diplomatic cover for the Israeli war. Although initially supportive, Joe Biden seems to have lost patience with the colossal death toll in Gaza.

Relatives of Israeli hostages in Gaza also appear to be losing patience with their government's efforts to free their loved ones. On Wednesday, dozens of freed former prisoners and their family members visited the international criminal court in The Hague, where they urged prosecutors to indict and seek the arrest of the militant group's leaders.

Last month, the Court's sister institution, the International Court of Justice, did not order Israel to end its military offensive, but called on the Jewish state to take all measures in its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza.