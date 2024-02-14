Geopolitical advantages could soon make Vietnam rich

The United States and China have seen their relations continue to deteriorate as the two countries compete on the global stage. But as the two superpowers seek to edge out in a race to capture the next decade, there is a third that could benefit the most: Vietnam.

The Southeast Asian country has historically struggled economically, but signs have emerged in recent years that change may be beginning. Vietnam was the 35th largest economy in 2023, according to the International Monetary Fundand its poverty rate shrank at a rapid pace.

And as the country's economy recovers, competition between the United States and China could boost Vietnam's economic growth in ways the country has yet to experience. Could the race between the United States and China create a new power structure that would benefit the halls of Hanoi?

To subscribe to The week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple angles. SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE Subscribe to free weekly newsletters From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox.

Why are the United States and China trying to defeat Vietnam?

Vietnam has “wisely positioned itself halfway between China and America, prompting both superpowers to court it,” said The Economist. Vietnam was notably the only country in 2023 to receive state visits from President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Hanoi's balancing of these complex and competing geopolitical interests has come to be known as “bamboo diplomacy.”

Vietnam apparently has more in common with China than with the United States. Besides their cultural similarities, both countries are one-party states ruled by their respective communist parties. However, Vietnam's system of government is generally considered more democratic and less restrictive than that of China, which most experts believe like an authoritarian regime. As a result, many “ordinary Vietnamese deeply distrust their giant, bullying neighbor,” said The Economist, largely because of Chinese claims to Vietnamese parts of the South China Sea.

This has led to the United States and China fighting for position alongside Vietnam, especially as the two countries continue to fight for dominance on the world stage. While Vietnam has backed away from a formal alliance with the United States, the two countries last year elevated relations to a “comprehensive strategic partnership,” which the White House has proposed. called a chance for “broader and more innovative economic engagement”.

Beyond economic benefits, when it comes to Southeast Asia, Vietnam is the military “pivot state” of the region. Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) said. The country has a “large and professional army (…) and, if clearly aligned with one side or the other, the capacity to tip the balance in terms of regional security”, declared the CFR . So, as the fight between the United States and China brews, Vietnam finds itself straddling the border between the two. Recent cooperation with the United States “has led many analysts to consider Vietnam, after Singapore, as Washington's closest security partner in Southeast Asia,” adds the CFR. But on the economic level, “Vietnamese leaders probably still consider China their closest strategic partner.”

How does this benefit Vietnam?

The breakdown in US-China relations saw Vietnam “[emerge] as one of the rare winners of deglobalization in recent years”, Forbes said. Its bamboo diplomacy has “allowed it to improve its relations with the West while maintaining positive ties with its largest trading partner, China”. As a result, Vietnam has expanded its business opportunities both domestically and with foreign markets. The nation, Forbes said, has “invested heavily in education and infrastructure while offering industrial wages about half those of China.”

This has led to countries around the world investing resources in Vietnam, with the country being Office of General Statistics bringing in $36.6 billion in foreign direct investment in 2023. This represents a 32.1% year-on-year increase and is the highest level of foreign investment in Vietnam in five years, a reported the office. Beyond geopolitical issues, “relatively low wages and a young population have equipped Vietnam with a strong workforce and consumer base, strengthening the case for investment,” CNN said.

But there is a catch in all this. Changes in Vietnam's domestic stocks are taken into account frontier markets by the West, which “puts Vietnamese stocks out of access to many global investors and family offices,” Forbes noted. Although a major challenge to Vietnam's growth, recent years have shown that “the government's ambition to make Vietnam a wealthy country by 2045 is plausible,” The Economist said. “Economically, it has probably never faced such a favorable global environment.”