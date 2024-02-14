Trump advisers rush to spontaneously deflect NATO remarks





I don't take him literally with what he said, said retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who served as national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence and is now advisor to the America First Policy Institute. I know where he comes from and the frustration he feels with NATO allies.

Efforts to defend, soften or qualify Trump's remarks suggest an understanding, even among the far right, that such a move would have enormous geopolitical consequences. And they're taking a page from an old playbook to try to calm the nerves around it.

There is a long history of Trump confidants insisting that the former president didn't actually mean what he said in public, dating back to his first campaign for president. Trump's biggest supporters see it as a form of strategic unpredictability that keeps the world on its toes. They argue that confusion over his position on NATO has caused countries to increase their military spending in order to put themselves at his advantage.

A conservative foreign policy analyst close to the former president, who speaks with him on international issues, said Trump understands that if Putin invaded Poland or the Baltics, he would have to help. He knows it. Trump's comments, the person added, were not intended for an audience beyond his base. Why the media takes these off-the-cuff comments so seriously is beyond me. Trump says one thing and does another. He was at a rally for right-wing media outlets like One America Network. Don't pay them any attention. The person was granted anonymity to speak freely about private conversations.

But much of the international community and Trump's critics at home don't find it particularly effective or amusing. They fear that he actually wants to weaken NATO and that a second term could mean the end of the transatlantic alliance.

The whole world heard it. The worst part is that he really means it, President Joe Biden said Tuesday. It's stupid. It is shameful. It's not American.

And others who have worked with Trump as president have warned that dismissing his comments as hyperbole or insisting they were misinterpreted is to ignore the fact that Trump is all about made ready to take action against the alliance and has options to do so.

It is obvious that he invented the conversation he allegedly had with this NATO leader. But I think he believes the substance of what he said is true, said John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser turned outspoken critic.

I would say, especially to those Republicans who say, “Oh, it's just Trump talking like Trump, you know, I was in the room where he almost pulled out of NATO.”

Mick Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official in the Trump administration and retired Navy and CIA officer, said Trump's rhetoric could essentially encourage the start of World War III.

Indicating that the United States will not defend any NATO member if it is attacked by Russia is not only reckless, but encourages Russia to do so, Mulroy said.

Trump himself has done little to walk back his comments. On Monday, he reiterated his belief that NATO countries must do more or the United States should refrain from pledging defenses. NATO, he wrote on Truth Social, must equalize, and he added: “It will if asked properly.” Otherwise, America first!

But Republicans close to Trump say the idea that he opposes NATO is fundamentally false.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told POLITICO: “It's just Trump's way of saying you have to pay. He added: “We have an obligation to defend our allies, but we should also tell them not to settle for this alliance, and that's what Trump is saying.

POLITICO spoke with nine people, including current members of Congress and former senior Trump administration officials, some of whom remain sounding boards for the former president.

Trump's remarks on NATO themselves dovetail with much of his past comments and disparagement of the transatlantic military alliance. He has long insisted that NATO unfairly relies on the strength of the United States and does not require its member countries to meet the target of 2% of their GDP spent on their militaries.

I found these comments entirely unsurprising, said a former senior Trump administration White House official, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about Trump's remarks. There was some difficulty and hand-wringing from predictable sources, but I mean, he thought that way for four years and didn't pull out of NATO.

Robert O'Brien, Trump's former national security adviser, told Deseret News he was showing tough love and did not believe Trump was calling for a violation of Article 5, the treaty provision of NATO which calls on members to defend each other.

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a statement that Trump led NATO allies to increase spending during his term. When you don't pay for your defense spending, you can't be surprised if you have more war.

Trump's latest statements come at a perilous time for future U.S. support for Ukraine, as continued funding for the war effort has been entangled with the Republican Party's demands for border security on Capitol Hill for months. Trump helped derail a deal to tie border reforms to foreign aid when he said proposed changes to migration policy didn't go far enough and would spoil the issue politically for Republicans.

NATO members committed in 2014 to spending 2% of their GDP on defense by 2024. By 2023, only 11 of 31 members have achieved this goal. Last summer, with support from Biden and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators who said European countries were simply not contributing enough, alliance members were called on to make 2% of their GDP devoted to the army a floor and not a ceiling.

Some Trump allies dodged the question by refusing to say whether Trump would actually withdraw from NATO, but argued that the media simply did not understand that Trump supporters did not want to foot the bill.

What would you do if a country said it would not pay? Immediately tell yourself, okay, that's it. Are we going to let the American taxpayer pay? said former ambassador to Germany under Trump, Richard Grenell. This is the time for the people of DC to realize that the American taxpayer is angry about this situation.

At the same time, it is difficult to predict what Trump will actually do regarding NATO, especially since the former president, also a former businessman, is eager to make deals and achieve profits for the sole benefit of the United States.

And while, broadly speaking, Trump's foreign policy can be described as a conservative nationalist focused solely on immediately strengthening and enriching the United States, not all of those he speaks to prescribe the same world Vision.

Trump's presidential campaign has not released any list of the former president's official foreign policy advisers. But Trump, who trusts his foreign policy instincts, speaks with an unofficial kitchen cabinet of advisers who have served in his administration, who are on Capitol Hill and are scattered among think tanks in Washington.

According to several people close to Trump, among those with whom he has held discussions on various foreign policy issues are names like Kellogg, Grenell, Fred Fleitz, John Ratcliffe, Kash Patel and Mike Pompeo. There are also Trump allies on Capitol Hill, including Senators Graham and JD Vance (R-Ohio) and Representative Michael Waltz.

And while Trump works closely with his campaign speechwriter, Vince Haley, on prepared remarks, he frequently deviates from script depending on what comes to mind.

Whether or not it was an impromptu rally, they raised new concerns about the future of NATO if Trump wins a second term.

There are no contributions to NATO. This is not the country club at Mar-a-Lago, retired Adm. James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, said on MSNBC. The only time Article 5 was invoked, he notes, was to defend the United States after the September 11 attacks.

In fact, our NATO allies did not send an invoice and did not need one. We must stand together. Trump's comments are simply irrelevant.

