VS ATS are not like diamond necklaces or Rolex watches. On the one hand, they have their own minds and their own legs. They are known to occasionally sit at home on other people's sofas, Mark Spencer, a government minister, admitted to a committee of Deputy s on January 31. Facts surrounding feline behavior have not deterred the government from backing a new bill that will make the kidnapping of a pet cat or dog punishable by up to five years in prison . Enticing a cat (perhaps with a can of sardines) will also be caught by the new offence.

The problem with the bill, sponsored by Anna Firth, a Conservative backbencher, is not just, as a government task force on pet theft found, that fears of the public in the face of this despicable act far exceed its real impact. The fact is that theft is already punishable by up to seven years in prison under the Theft Act 1968 and the harshest sentences are already given for crimes that cause emotional distress. Ministers debated themselves until they gave in to the campaign of favorite lobbyists. Because when it comes to fighting an injustice that is already against the law, the answer can be simple: ban it more harshly.

What is true for cats and dogs is also true for war memorials. Vandalism has long been a crime. But in 2022, fearing that activists would topple monuments to controversial historical figures, Parliament created a new provision for criminal damage to memorials, punishable by up to ten years in prison. More things are coming. The police already have broad powers to tackle disorderly behavior and people causing public nuisance. Yet the Metropolitan Police's hands-off approach to recent pro-Palestinian protests in London led the government to announce on February 8 that it would seek to make climbing war memorials a specific offense under the public order, punishable by three months in prison.

Britain is in the grip of a serious crisis of legal inflation, in which public demand for new, tougher laws outstrips the supply of social ills that have not yet been legislated for. The result is legislation that makes what is already illegal even more illegal.

This type of legislative micromanagement would have dismayed the version of the Conservative Party that David Cameron led in opposition in the 2000s. Defending freedoms against New Labor's authoritarian culture was a major theme of the party's 2010 manifesto. Labor continues to use ever more new laws as a sort of rhetorical tool, a parliamentary cry to indicate one's attitudes, while completely neglecting to use and apply existing law, wrote in 2006 a certain Boris Johnson, then Conservative MP and star columnist, about the proposed offense of glorifying terrorism. A noble sentiment that Mr Johnson had completely forgotten in 2019, when he introduced legislation which states, with epic redundancy: It is recognized that the Parliament of the United Kingdom is sovereign.

Banning it more harshly is eye-catching, gratuitous and reassuring, which is why Labor still favors this tactic. Questionable purchases during the covid-19 pandemic have become a scourge for the government, which is why Labor is considering a new offense of fraud against public funds. However, fraud is already a crime. The same goes for assault, but that hasn't deterred Labor from proposing a new specific offense of assault against retail workers in response to a spate of increasingly violent shoplifting .

Such measures can have unintended consequences. The issue of offering certain professions special legal protection against violent crime emerged after the introduction of similar legislation in Scotland in 2021; Soon, groups representing taxi and bus drivers were lobbying for their own provisions. New offenses are also a clumsy tool for solving serious problems. Doping, in which a victim is drugged in order to rob or assault them, is a terrifying crime. He was already liable to prosecution for seven separate offenses before the Home Office proposed legal amendments in December 2023 to show beyond doubt that doping is illegal. But the reason lawsuits are rare, and the true magnitude of these increases hard to define, is that hospitals don't routinely test emergency rooms for drugs. A new offense is unlikely to change that.

The ban on harderism may nevertheless seem harmless. The British love their pets; They generally don't like their politicians. Reaffirming existing laws out loud is a gentler way to bridge the gap between rulers and ruled than, for example, starting a trade war with China. Yet it is a symptom of two malaises within British politics.

The first concerns the role of Deputy s. Ms Firth told the Commons that for one constituent the loss of her dogs (Mandy, Micky, Ruby and Chara) had been like having her babies taken away. Parliament, too, was infantilized. Deputy Time is poorly allocated. They are increasingly encouraged to see themselves as super-advisors, responsible for settling constituency issues and defending local causes, rather than as national legislators. He is a brave Deputy which tells voters that their bill idea, prompted by a local tragedy, would unnecessarily complicate existing law.