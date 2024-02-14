Solomon Islands sees elections with China as key factor





The Solomon Islands are expected to call national elections next week for April, with security ties with China becoming a key issue as political parties launch campaigns in the Pacific island country. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare shifted diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China shortly after the 2019 elections that brought him to power, subsequently striking a security pact with Beijing that alarmed Washington and Canberra and triggered a race for influence in the strategically located Pacific islands. . The head of the political wing of the opposition United Party, Peter Kenilorea Jr, said he wanted China's security pact to be revised and would also seek to restore diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the Star of Solomon the newspaper reported yesterday. Photo: Reuters Opposition leader Matthew Wale said at the campaign launch of a coalition of democratic parties that a referendum could be held to decide relations between the Solomon Islands and China. China is a superpower both militarily and economically, and there is also a lot to gain from a relationship with China… We need to see what our national interest is, Wale said during the livestreamed event . He criticized Sogavare for not consulting the provinces before changing its ties with China, leading the largest province, Malaita, to refuse to cooperate with Beijing for several years. The possibility of a referendum is a very real possibility to decide this once and for all, Wale said. At the launch of his campaign, Sogavare highlighted the Pacific Games held in Honiara, with stadiums donated by China, as a major achievement. His party is committed to strengthening relations with China through a northward-looking foreign policy, while maintaining ties with other traditional partners such as Australia, according to a statement. The elections are due to be officially called by the Governor-General of the Solomon Islands on Tuesday next week. Wale said April 17, the scheduled polling date, would be a day of accountability, after Sogavare prioritized the Pacific Games over medicines. Operating rooms in Honiaras leaked in the rain and patients slept on hospital floors, he said. In his campaign speech, Wale criticized elite capture. We have a government that is not controlled by the people of the Solomon Islands… A government that receives money to ensure the status quo is maintained, he said. Wale did not name China in his speech, but the prime minister's office previously confirmed that China provided $2.49 million for a fund spent at Sogavares' discretion, with payments made to 39 of the 50 legislators.

