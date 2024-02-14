Pakistani parties agree on coalition excluding Imran Khan





Shehbaz Sharif, former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, speaks during a press conference in Lahore, February 13, 2024. Photo AFP.

Pakistan's two main political parties that joined forces to oust Imran Khan as prime minister in 2022 announced on Tuesday that they would form a new coalition to rule the country, after last week's elections failed. allowed to choose a decisive winner.

As the military-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) falls short of votes to win a ruling majority, it has said it is joining forces with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) as well as 'to a handful of small parties to form the next government. .

Imran Khan's loyalists, jailed for corruption, won the largest number of seats from independent candidates in Thursday's elections.

“The parties present here represent almost two-thirds of the House that was elected,” said PML-N Speaker Shehbaz Sharif, alongside leaders of the PPP and two other groups, and representatives of two other groups.

After the news conference, an aide said Sharif would lead the country.

“The PML-N candidate for the post of prime minister is Shehbaz Sharif,” party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told Geo News.

Sharif said the PML-N was even willing to talk to Imran Khan to include his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the next government.

'Forget and forgive; forgive and forget – come, let us unite for the good of the country,” he said.

“Sacrifice your personal interests, put aside the question of ego. »

The press conference followed a turbulent day of behind-the-scenes negotiations and even denials from the PPP that they were ready to join forces with the PML-N.

Earlier, speaking during a court appearance at Adiala Prison where he has spent much of his time since his arrest in August, Imran Khan ruled out cooperation.

“We will not sit with either the PML-N or the PPP,” he told a handful of journalists covering a procedural hearing at the prison outside the capital Islamabad.

The PML-N and PPP press conference left many unanswered questions about who would occupy key positions in the next government, and made it clear that there was still much negotiation to be done.

Sharif, who served as prime minister in the last government before the dissolution of the National Assembly, had said at the press conference that he wanted his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, a three-time prime minister, to return to power.

But Aurangzeb later said on X, the old Twitter, that the elder Sharif wanted his brother to lead the country.

“We have decided today to come together and form a government to bring Pakistan out of difficulties,” Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the PPP and former president of Pakistan, said at the press conference.

Candidates loyal to Imran Khan won most seats in the election, defying a months-long crackdown that paralyzed the campaign and forced them to run as independents.

But even though independents won 101 seats in the National Assembly, a government can only be formed by a recognized party, or coalition of parties, and so they would have to join another group to become an effective bloc.

There were widespread allegations of electoral fraud and manipulation of results after authorities cut off the country's mobile phone network on polling day, apparently for security reasons, and counting lasted more than 24 hours.

“We will challenge the election rigging in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and we will examine the alliance later,” Imran Khan said on Tuesday.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of Zardari and assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, had said he would like to see his father become president again.

“And I’m not saying that because he’s my dad. I say this because the country is going through a huge crisis right now and if anyone has the ability to put out this fire, it is Asif Ali Zardari,” he said.

