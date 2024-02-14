Indonesia's likely presidential winner has a controversial history

Connect with us

The likely winner of Indonesia's presidential election is Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, according to an unofficial vote count on Wednesday. The prospect of his victory is alarming to rights groups because of his history of alleged human rights abuses, which are little known among young Indonesian voters.

In 1998, Prabowo was dismissed from the army after allegations that he ordered the kidnapping of pro-democracy activists, more than a dozen of whom remain missing. He has also been accused of human rights violations in East Timor.

After being ousted from the army, he went into voluntary exile in Jordan. He had previously been banned from entering the United States.

Prabowo denied the allegations against him and was never formally charged.

His candidacy has aroused concern among activists who fear a potential regression in democratic freedoms.

“I still fear that Prabowo… could roll back the reforms achieved with the tears and blood of my fellow student activists,” said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia.

This is Prabowos' third time running for office. He unsuccessfully ran for vice president in 2009 with ex-president Megawati Sukarnoputri. He lost the 2014 and 2019 elections to incumbent President Joko Widodo, who has since supported him.

By appointing Prabowo as defense minister, Widodo gave Prabowo a degree of validation and importance that had eluded him after his electoral defeats. Notably, his visit to the Pentagon in 2020 marked the end of his de facto ban on travel to the United States.

Before the elections, Prabowo underwent a radical image change. Turning away from his past as a military nationalist, he has cultivated a popular online presence, with more than 9 million followers on Instagram and viral videos on TikTok, which have attracted support from young Indonesians.

Throughout the campaign, her AI-created animated character with chubby cheeks delighted Gen Z voters by presenting Korean-style hearts and tenderly holding her beloved cat, Bobby.

University student Stephanie Iskandar told VOA that many young Indonesians are unaware of its past and have been greatly influenced by the campaign's presence on social media.

They're becoming very vulnerable with all this youth-style political communication and with TikTok, she said at a campaign rally before the election.

Prabowo reflects on the gap between his past and his new image.

“Maybe I felt like I was tough, scary. I'm not afraid now,” he said recently in a television interview, referring to his time as a soldier.

Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.

