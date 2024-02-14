NATO chief reprimands Donald Trump, announces record defense spending | NATO





Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, accused Donald Trump of undermining the foundations of the transatlantic alliance by announcing that 18 NATO members would have to exceed the target of spending more than 2% of their GDP on defense.

It was the NATO chief's second rebuke of the Republican nominee in less than a week, bolstered by a statement that Germany was among countries planning to exceed the spending threshold for the first time in a generation.

We must not undermine the credibility of NATO's deterrent, Stoltenberg said Wednesday in response to comments Trump made at a campaign rally over the weekend. Deterrence is on the minds of our adversaries, he added.

On Saturday, Trump sparked outrage in Europe when he said he would not protect any NATO member who failed to meet the 2% target and added that he would even encourage Russia to continue to attack them.

A day later, Stoltenberg said Trump's rhetoric was putting U.S. and European soldiers at increased risk, while on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting of defense ministers, the usually diplomatic secretary general returned to the theme, arguing : We should leave no room for miscalculations or misunderstandings in Moscow.

German officials added that Berlin would allocate more than 2% of its GDP to defense in 2024, and the DPA news agency later said this would amount to 68.58 billion (58.6 billion), or 2.01% of GDP. This will be the first time that military spending has exceeded this threshold since the end of the Cold War. A year ago, this proportion was 1.57%.

Germany has long been one of the lowest military spenders in NATO, reflecting long-standing caution in light of its role in World War II. It has therefore become the implicit target of complaints from Trump and other US leaders, who have argued that Washington bears much of the financial burden of protecting Europe.

But Berlin's attitude has changed dramatically since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, described by Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a watershed moment. If sustained, it could lead Germany to overtake Britain and France, which have traditionally been Europe's biggest military spenders.

Boris Pistorius, Germany's defense minister, said Berlin's new approach to defense spending had nothing to do with Trump and was based on his own assessment. I think we would do very well not to continue to look like rabbits to a snake at the possible Republican presidential candidate, he said. Instead, we should do our homework.

Within the 31-nation alliance, Stoltenberg said he expected 18 allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defense, which he said was a step change. This is another record number. And a six-fold increase compared to 2014, when only three allies reached the goal.

The secretary general did not list countries expected to have reached or exceeded the 2% level, although the list is likely led by Poland, which in 2023 spent 3.9% of its GDP on defense. Britain has been spending above the threshold for many years, but France is slightly below and it is unclear whether it has increased its budgets.

Budget decisions are made over several months, meaning NATO leaders' spending statement cannot be seen as a direct response to Trump's comments. Rather, it reflects a response to growing Russian aggression and the need to support Ukraine with armaments in a war expected to last until 2025.

Separately, Western defense ministers held a hybrid virtual and in-person meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group on Wednesday to discuss further equipment donations to Kyiv. The event was scheduled to be held entirely in person, but it switched to a double format when health concerns prevented Lloyd Austin, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, from traveling.

Austin was hospitalized for 48 hours starting Sunday due to a bladder problem, at a time when the United States is no longer able to send additional military aid to Ukraine because the House failed to approve a $61 billion ($48.6 billion) program. Republicans loyal to Trump are preventing a vote on the package and it is unclear whether it will pass.

We will continue to dig deep to provide Ukraine with short- and long-term support, Austin said at the start of the meeting, without directly referring to the situation in Congress. But without U.S. financial support, there are fears that Ukraine could find itself increasingly on the defensive, even if Europe spends more.

NATO allies in Europe would invest a total of $380 billion in defense, Stoltenberg said, which would represent 2% of their combined GDP for the first time. Ten years earlier, spending was $235 billion, or 1.47% of GDP.

Stoltenberg, however, warned that Europe should not go it alone on defense. The European Union cannot defend Europe. Eighty percent of NATO's defense spending comes from non-EU allies, he said. Some European politicians have called for a greater role for the EU in the field of defense, an area traditionally reserved for NATO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/14/nato-chief-rebukes-donald-trump-and-announces-record-defence-spending The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos