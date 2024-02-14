Watch: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates BAPS Hindu Mandir, the largest Hindu temple in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening officially inaugurated the BAPS Hindu Mandir – the largest Hindu temple in the Middle East and Abu Dhabi.

At the inauguration on Wednesday, Modi was joined by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual guru of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, who built the Dh350 million BAPS Hindu Mandir on land donated by the UAE president United Arabs, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. when he was crown prince of Abu Dhabi during Modis' visit to the UAE in 2015.

Modi with Pujya Guruhari Mahant Swami Maharaj and Brahmavihari Swami during temple inauguration

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News



The Abu Dhabi temple structure was built with donations from members of the Indian community and represents the religious tolerance and harmony championed by the UAE's leaders.

Modi, who had unveiled a 3D printed model of Dubai's traditional stone temple during the foundation-laying ceremony in 2018, arrived at the temple site in the Abu Mureikhah area for the historic public inauguration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Mandir during his seventh visit to the UAE.

Earlier in the morning, BAPS priests participated in the temple dedication ceremony.

Thousands of devotees and VIP guests from around the world attended the official opening ceremony of the temple, an event reserved for guests.

As Modi joined high priests for religious ceremonies, special prayers were held simultaneously in thousands of temples across the world as part of BAPS.

A guest at the event

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News



Address by the Minister of Tolerance of the United Arab Emirates

Speaking at the public inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE, said he was honored to join the ceremony during the visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

We welcome you as a great friend and representative of a great and friendly country. The depth of trust and cooperation that has long existed between our countries has been strengthened by you, he added.

Sheikh Nahyan said he shared the community's enthusiasm, hope and optimism about the temple's current and future success.

He spoke of the UAE as a tolerant country where people from different regions and ethnic backgrounds live in peace and prosperity.

May this mark the beginning of something special: a place of worship and community center for all. May the temple come alive with your vitality and strengthen the bonds within the community, he added.

Modi on India-UAE friendship

While addressing guests from different walks of life and of various faiths, Modi took the opportunity to thank the generosity of Sheikh Mohamed and consecrate the temple to the world as a symbol of the common heritage of humanity, that of love between the people of India and Arab countries and that of the spiritual reflection of India-UAE friendship.

He said that Sheikh Mohamed and his government fulfilled the wish of Indians with a very big heart and thereby won the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians.

Thank you is a small word, Modi said.

He emphasized that the greatness of Sheikh Mohamed and that of India-UAE relations should not be known only among Indians or the people of the UAE. The whole world needs to know, he said.

Modi recalled that Sheikh Mohammed was quick to approve the land for the temple when he first proposed it during his first visit to the UAE in 2015.

He highlighted how the temple has already inculcated diversity and inclusion by showcasing the stories of various countries on the carved stones and having people of various faiths build its majestic structure.

He drew parallels with his brother Sheikh Mohamed's view that we are all brothers, and cited the Abrahamic House as an example. Now, this temple will give a new dimension to this vision.

Modi then expressed his deep gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed with many thanks on behalf of millions of Indians living across the world and urged the audience to give him a standing ovation, while applauding the UAE leader himself .

Modi highlighted that the temple has become the latest addition to the historical monuments that the UAE is known for, such as Burj Khalifa, the Museum of the Future and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Now people will also recognize this monument and come down to see it. The number of people visiting the UAE will increase and people-to-people ties will also increase.

He said the friendship between India and the UAE was recognized as a model across the world. In recent years, we have reached new heights. But India is not only interested in our current relations. Our friendship goes back centuries since the days when Arabs built trade bridges between India and Europe.

Highlighting that Arabs were the main trading partners of the ancestors of traders from his hometown in Gujarat, Modi said the temple is a symbol of how these ties grew beyond trade to culture and heritage .

Citing that the temple has given a new spirit to age-old relations, Modi said the new Hindu temple is not just a place of worship.

It is an example of the shared heritage of humanity. It is a symbol of the love between the Indian people and Arab countries. It is a spiritual reflection of the friendship between India and the UAE.

For this, he congratulated the BAPS Sanstha and its volunteers and thanked them for their efforts in realizing the dream of their spiritual guru.

He also thanked the members of the Bohra community who donated a Wall of Harmony to the temple and the Guru Nanak Gurudarbar Gurudwara of Dubai who served langar (free community meal) to 5,000 people during the opening ceremony .

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual guru of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, who built the BAPS Hindu Mandir, and Swami Brahmaviharidas, head priest of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his generosity and Modi for his personal support. for the dream-come-true moment that they say has made Abu Dhabi the epicenter of harmony.

Thousands of volunteers worked for weeks and months for the temple opening ceremonies dubbed the Festival of Harmony. Rina Patel, UK pharmacovigilance auditor, said 300 BAPS volunteers arrived by plane from London alone.

Joy of community

The opening of the temple was termed a millennial moment by several Indian expatriates who attended the ceremony and a book titled the same was published by Modi.

The mandir opening event was nothing short of spectacular from the start. This is truly a millennial moment for us Indian expats. The prominence of the temple's seven spiers symbolizing the seven emirates is a magnificent testimony to Indo-Emirati friendship, said Bandana Jain, a resident of Dubai for 23 years.

Indian business leaders in the UAE have hailed the inauguration of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple by the Indian Prime Minister as a beacon of the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence championed by the UAE leadership.

MA Yusuffali, Chairman of Lulu International Group, said it was a momentous day in the history of the UAE. The inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi truly symbolizes the core values ​​of the UAE's leadership of inclusion, tolerance and coexistence, through which more than 200 different nationalities live in this great country in the most diverse society. most peaceful and harmonious, he declared.

Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, said: As an Indian who grew up in the UAE and has seen ties strengthen between India and the UAE over the last decade, it was impressive for me to witness this historic moment. It symbolizes the UAE's tolerant culture and values ​​that inspire people from different parts of the world to prosper and flourish together. It is also a symbol of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to fostering international harmony and opening up India's rich cultural heritage to the world.

Abdul Salam KP, Vice Chairman, Malabar Group, said the unveiling of the temple marks an important milestone in strengthening the enduring relations between India and the UAE. This mandir, poised to become a cultural monument, will play a pivotal role in cultivating a greater understanding and appreciation of the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture among a global audience.