Politics
Watch: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates BAPS Hindu Mandir, the largest Hindu temple in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening officially inaugurated the BAPS Hindu Mandir – the largest Hindu temple in the Middle East and Abu Dhabi.
BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, is a Hindu association run by volunteers.
At the inauguration on Wednesday, Modi was joined by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual guru of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, who built the Dh350 million BAPS Hindu Mandir on land donated by the UAE president United Arabs, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. when he was crown prince of Abu Dhabi during Modis' visit to the UAE in 2015.
The Abu Dhabi temple structure was built with donations from members of the Indian community and represents the religious tolerance and harmony championed by the UAE's leaders.
Modi, who had unveiled a 3D printed model of Dubai's traditional stone temple during the foundation-laying ceremony in 2018, arrived at the temple site in the Abu Mureikhah area for the historic public inauguration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Mandir during his seventh visit to the UAE.
Earlier in the morning, BAPS priests participated in the temple dedication ceremony.
Thousands of devotees and VIP guests from around the world attended the official opening ceremony of the temple, an event reserved for guests.
As Modi joined high priests for religious ceremonies, special prayers were held simultaneously in thousands of temples across the world as part of BAPS.
Address by the Minister of Tolerance of the United Arab Emirates
Speaking at the public inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the UAE, said he was honored to join the ceremony during the visit of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.
We welcome you as a great friend and representative of a great and friendly country. The depth of trust and cooperation that has long existed between our countries has been strengthened by you, he added.
Sheikh Nahyan said he shared the community's enthusiasm, hope and optimism about the temple's current and future success.
He spoke of the UAE as a tolerant country where people from different regions and ethnic backgrounds live in peace and prosperity.
May this mark the beginning of something special: a place of worship and community center for all. May the temple come alive with your vitality and strengthen the bonds within the community, he added.
Modi on India-UAE friendship
While addressing guests from different walks of life and of various faiths, Modi took the opportunity to thank the generosity of Sheikh Mohamed and consecrate the temple to the world as a symbol of the common heritage of humanity, that of love between the people of India and Arab countries and that of the spiritual reflection of India-UAE friendship.
He said that Sheikh Mohamed and his government fulfilled the wish of Indians with a very big heart and thereby won the hearts of 1.4 billion Indians.
Thank you is a small word, Modi said.
He emphasized that the greatness of Sheikh Mohamed and that of India-UAE relations should not be known only among Indians or the people of the UAE. The whole world needs to know, he said.
Modi recalled that Sheikh Mohammed was quick to approve the land for the temple when he first proposed it during his first visit to the UAE in 2015.
He highlighted how the temple has already inculcated diversity and inclusion by showcasing the stories of various countries on the carved stones and having people of various faiths build its majestic structure.
He drew parallels with his brother Sheikh Mohamed's view that we are all brothers, and cited the Abrahamic House as an example. Now, this temple will give a new dimension to this vision.
Modi then expressed his deep gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed with many thanks on behalf of millions of Indians living across the world and urged the audience to give him a standing ovation, while applauding the UAE leader himself .
Modi highlighted that the temple has become the latest addition to the historical monuments that the UAE is known for, such as Burj Khalifa, the Museum of the Future and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Now people will also recognize this monument and come down to see it. The number of people visiting the UAE will increase and people-to-people ties will also increase.
He said the friendship between India and the UAE was recognized as a model across the world. In recent years, we have reached new heights. But India is not only interested in our current relations. Our friendship goes back centuries since the days when Arabs built trade bridges between India and Europe.
Highlighting that Arabs were the main trading partners of the ancestors of traders from his hometown in Gujarat, Modi said the temple is a symbol of how these ties grew beyond trade to culture and heritage .
Citing that the temple has given a new spirit to age-old relations, Modi said the new Hindu temple is not just a place of worship.
It is an example of the shared heritage of humanity. It is a symbol of the love between the Indian people and Arab countries. It is a spiritual reflection of the friendship between India and the UAE.
For this, he congratulated the BAPS Sanstha and its volunteers and thanked them for their efforts in realizing the dream of their spiritual guru.
He also thanked the members of the Bohra community who donated a Wall of Harmony to the temple and the Guru Nanak Gurudarbar Gurudwara of Dubai who served langar (free community meal) to 5,000 people during the opening ceremony .
His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual guru of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, who built the BAPS Hindu Mandir, and Swami Brahmaviharidas, head priest of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his generosity and Modi for his personal support. for the dream-come-true moment that they say has made Abu Dhabi the epicenter of harmony.
Thousands of volunteers worked for weeks and months for the temple opening ceremonies dubbed the Festival of Harmony. Rina Patel, UK pharmacovigilance auditor, said 300 BAPS volunteers arrived by plane from London alone.
Joy of community
The opening of the temple was termed a millennial moment by several Indian expatriates who attended the ceremony and a book titled the same was published by Modi.
The mandir opening event was nothing short of spectacular from the start. This is truly a millennial moment for us Indian expats. The prominence of the temple's seven spiers symbolizing the seven emirates is a magnificent testimony to Indo-Emirati friendship, said Bandana Jain, a resident of Dubai for 23 years.
Indian business leaders in the UAE have hailed the inauguration of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple by the Indian Prime Minister as a beacon of the values of tolerance and coexistence championed by the UAE leadership.
MA Yusuffali, Chairman of Lulu International Group, said it was a momentous day in the history of the UAE. The inauguration of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi truly symbolizes the core values of the UAE's leadership of inclusion, tolerance and coexistence, through which more than 200 different nationalities live in this great country in the most diverse society. most peaceful and harmonious, he declared.
Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC, said: As an Indian who grew up in the UAE and has seen ties strengthen between India and the UAE over the last decade, it was impressive for me to witness this historic moment. It symbolizes the UAE's tolerant culture and values that inspire people from different parts of the world to prosper and flourish together. It is also a symbol of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to fostering international harmony and opening up India's rich cultural heritage to the world.
Abdul Salam KP, Vice Chairman, Malabar Group, said the unveiling of the temple marks an important milestone in strengthening the enduring relations between India and the UAE. This mandir, poised to become a cultural monument, will play a pivotal role in cultivating a greater understanding and appreciation of the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture among a global audience.
Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director, International Operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, echoed these sentiments and said that this momentous occasion testifies to a deep-rooted spirit of religious harmony, cultural exchange and cooperation between India and the United Arab Emirates. The Mandir serves as a symbol of the visionary goal of promoting tolerance and unity among nations, cultures and faiths, while also serving as a meaningful recognition of the Indian community, highlighting the importance of our cultural heritage on a global platform, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://gulfnews.com/uae/watch-indian-prime-minister-narendra-modi-inaugurates-baps-hindu-mandir-middle-easts-biggest-hindu-temple-in-abu-dhabi-1.101047498
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Watch: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates BAPS Hindu Mandir, the largest Hindu temple in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi
- Actor Gabriel Byrne, living in Midcoast, lends his voice to a fundraiser for domestic violence awareness
- Mark Zuckerberg says Quest 3 is better after trying Apple Vision Pro
- NATO chief reprimands Donald Trump, announces record defense spending | NATO
- Erdogan says Turkey ready to cooperate with Egypt on Gaza
- Indonesia's likely presidential winner has a controversial history
- Rehan Sheikh opens up about his obsession with a famous Bollywood actress
- College Football Playoff, ESPN Agree to Six-Year Extension Worth $1.3 Billion Per Season, Per Report
- Katie Holmes Glimpses Matching Lingerie Under Daring Look Sheer Dress | Parade
- Trump undermining US and European security – NATO leader
- Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show gives Snooki bad memories
- Satellos to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange | National Affairs