Jared Kushner, former Trump adviser, defends trade relations with Saudi Arabia





NEW YORK (AP) Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's former White House adviser and his son-in-law, defended his business dealings Tuesday after leaving government with the Saudi crown prince implicated in the 2018 assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Kushner worked on a wide range of issues and policies within the Trump administration, including Middle East peace efforts, and developed a relationship with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who oversaw social and economic reforms and a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent in Saudi Arabia. the kingdom.

After Kushner left the White House, he launched a private equity firm that received a $2 billion investment from the sovereign wealth fund controlled by Prince Mohammed, attracting attention from Democrats.

Kushner, speaking Tuesday at a summit in Miami sponsored by media company Axios, said he followed all legal and ethical rules. He rejected the idea that there were concerns about the appearance of a conflict of interest in his trade deal.

If you ask me about the work that we did at the White House, for my criticism, what I say is a single decision that we made that was not in the best interest of America , Kushner said.

He said the sovereign wealth fund, which has significant stakes in companies including Uber, Nintendo and Microsoft, is one of the most prestigious investors in the world.

He also defended Prince Mohammed when asked whether he believed U.S. intelligence reports that the prince approved the 2018 killing of Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist. The prince denied any involvement.

Are we really still doing this? Kushner first responded when asked if he believed the findings of U.S. intelligence.

Kushner said he had not seen the intelligence report released in 2021 that concluded the crown prince likely approved Khashoggi's killing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

I know the person I dealt with. I think he is a visionary leader. I think what he's done in this region is transformative, Kushner said.

He supported the Trump administration's policies and called it one of the highest compliments that President Joe Biden backed away from his initial stance of shunning the Saudis for human rights abuses, in order to work with the crown prince on issues such as oil production and security in the region.

I understand why people, you know, are upset about this, Kushner said of Khashoggi's killing. I think what happened there was absolutely horrible. But again, our job was to represent America and try to get things done in America.

Kushner also said he was not interested in joining the White House if Trump won the 2024 presidential election, saying he was focused on his investment activities and living with his family in Florida, away from public view.

