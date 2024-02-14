US congresswoman wins support for Uyghur political law









Update: February 14, 2024

California [US]February 14 (ANI): Young Kim, Congressman representing California's 40th District, speaking at a foreign committee meeting, urged the United States to take action against the atrocities facing the Uyghur community is facing the hands of the Chinese Communist Party in Xinjiang.

In her statement, the MP spoke in favor of her bill, the Uyghur Political Law of 2023.

The bill was introduced in the United States on April 4 this year and would address human rights issues regarding Uyghurs and other minority groups primarily residing in Xinjiang.

The bill authorizes the creation of a special coordinator position for Uyghur issues in the United States. The bill would also authorize the appropriation of $250,000 each year over the period 2024-2026 to support defenders of the human rights and freedoms of Uyghurs and other persecuted minorities in China.

According to a statement made by Kim, “the Uyghur Policy Law comes at a critical time, President Xi (Xi Jinping, head of the CCP) is attempting to rebrand Xinjiang as a trade and tourism destination and seeks to erase the identity Uyghur on the international scene. memory of the community. The CCP continues to deny carrying out genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. We have verified reports of forced sterilization, forced labor, brainwashing and gang rape in Xinjiang. “Although the CCP is denounced for these crimes, Xi Jinping is doubling down. During a recent visit to the region, he called for strict regulation of the practice of religion and the protection of lasting stability,” she said.

Stressing that this is the crucial time to act in this matter, Kim said: “We are running out of time to act. The Uyghur Political Law will help us lead from a position of strength and close several gaps in our current response approach. ” “

She further said that “the United States must show through words and actions that we will support the Uyghurs in their fight against the tyranny of the CCP. H.R. 2766 (Uyghur Policy Act of 2023) mandates Uyghur language instruction at the Foreign Service Institute and requires the state department to station an officer fluent in Uyghur at mission sites in China.

According to Kim, the bill also authorizes support for Uyghur human rights activists and directs the U.S. Agency for Global Media to disseminate news and information regarding the Uyghur genocide.

We must act now to leverage U.S. soft power and gain international support for Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. And equip the State Department to use the tools necessary to respond to Xi Jinping's genocidal campaign. (ANI)

