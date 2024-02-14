What worries the new Indonesian president





H HOW HE DID expected. In 1998, after the fall of Suharto, the dictator who ruled Indonesia for 32 years, Prabowo Subianto, his son-in-law at the time, maneuvered to take over, without success. In 2014, and again in 2019, Mr. Prabowo ran for president of what had by then become the world's third-largest democracy. Both times he lost to Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi. But when the polls closed on February 14, there was no doubt that Mr. Prabowo had finally won his prize: with reliable polls showing that he had won almost 60% of the vote in the first round, he will be the next leader of Indonesia. Mr. Prabowo is a controversial former general with a disturbing past who has renamed himself cuddly grandfather. His victory casts a shadow over one of the strong points of Asian democracy. Although Indonesia's democracy is imperfect, many Indonesians cherish their right to vote in a district dominated by juntas and autocrats. But prominent Indonesian academics, activists and journalists have called the election the most undemocratic since the start of the year. reform, an era of rapid democratic development after the fall of Suharto. Much of the blame lies with Jokowi, who remains extremely popular and supportive of Mr Prabowo. In recent years, he has eroded Indonesia's democratic institutions, including the once-independent anti-corruption commission. And throughout the campaign, he was accused of election interference. Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo, former governors who ran against Mr. Prabowo, accused state agencies of arbitrarily canceling their rallies and intimidating Jokowis' critics. Jokowi and Mr Prabowo reconciled in 2019 when Mr Prabowo was appointed defense minister. Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming, put himself forward as Mr. Prabowo's running mate after the Constitutional Court (whose chief justice at the time was Jokowi's brother-in-law) ruled decision which in fact made Mr. Gibran, who is 36 years old, an exception. to a rule that prohibits anyone under the age of 40 from running for president or vice president. As Mr Prabowo declared victory in front of cheering fans at a Jakarta sports stadium, a huge roar of support erupted when he mentioned Jokowi. He also recalled his lunch with Suharto and thanked his ex-wife, Titiek Suharto. Screams of reunion went through the crowd when she appeared on screen. Mr Prabowo ran on a platform of continuity, promising to build on Jokowi's flagship policies. These include moving the capital from Jakarta to a site in the jungles of Borneo and a nickel-centric industrial policy that forces foreign companies to process and manufacture raw ore in Indonesia. Mr. Prabowo is continuity with improvement, says Burhanuddin Abdullah, one of his spokesmen. A more worrying continuity could take the form of pressures on civil society and the press, which have suffered under Jokowis' presidency. Now they are nervous about their place in Indonesia under Prabowo. At an event on February 10, Mr. Anies and Mr. Ganjar both pledged to protect press freedom. Mr. Prabowo was absent. Human Rights Watch, an advocacy group, said Mr. Prabowo was the only candidate who did not respond to a questionnaire on human rights issues important to voters. Mr. Prabowo is accused of kidnapping pro-democracy activists in the 1990s and ordering the massacre of independence fighters in East Timor in the 1980s (he denies any wrongdoing). He has already tried to abolish direct elections of regional leaders. What the country needs, he says, is an authoritarian leader. Yet fears that Indonesia could descend into total autocracy are overblown, says Marcus Mietzner of the Australian National University: Indonesia's democracy is now weak enough that Prabowo does not need to overthrow it completely. After all, he won today. That's not much consolation. Jokowi oversaw Indonesia's rapid economic growth while weakening its democratic institutions. Mr. Prabowo will continue at least one of these trends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/asia/2024/02/14/prabowo-subianto-will-be-indonesias-next-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos