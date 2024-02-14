An autopsy on the language and reality of diplomacy

To be or not to be, that is the question, at least when it comes to a ceasefire in Gaza. The fighters watched for a moment ceasefire a few months ago, but all parties involved agreed that it was only designed for a few days.

Once this brief period ended, the violence and destruction became so extreme and persistent that a literally burning question emerged in the form of speculation: whether there could be another, hopefully of longer duration. , and why not ? the prospect of a resolution of the conflict.

Hamas developed a plan that last week appeared to have some chance of success. US diplomats, led by Antony Blinken and CIA Director William Burns, appeared to be assiduously mobilizing interested parties in the region to bring about a negotiated version of the proposal. The problem was that the warring parties, Israel and Hamas, had fundamental objections to what the other side was proposing. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu simply called the proposition is delusional.

Just as in the case of the war in Ukraine, where the two warring parties, Russia and Ukraine, were joined in the fray by a third, non-combatant but fully engaged party thousands of miles away, In Washington, the role of this third party was probably crucial. Thanks to the testimonies of several actors in the round of negotiations which took place in March 2022 between Ukraine and Russia, we now know that the third party, represented by its messenger, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, intervened to take over decision to frustrate an agreement. which had been debated and even initialed by Russian and Ukrainian negotiators.

The situation in Gaza contrasts with that of Ukraine on one important point. The third party, again the United States, appears to be promoting negotiations rather than seeking to prevent them. But rather than interfering in decision-making and dictating the outcome, as Johnson did in Ukraine, the United States has preferred to play a less engaged role of offering friendly advice rather than imposing law. . This attitude appeared in a The New York Times article report Reading of the situation by US Secretary of State Tony Blinkens. It will be up to the Israelis to decide what they want to do, when they want to do it, how they want to do it.

The article added this important comment. Shortly afterward, Mr. Blinken delivered his own, much more measured assessment of the Hamas offer at a news conference in Jerusalem, saying that while it clearly had failings, it also left room to an agreement.

Today Devils Weekly Dictionary definition:

Clear non-starter:

The expression of a position whose rhetoric not only dispenses with the obligation to explore solutions through negotiation to avoid the effects of war, but also clearly explains the ability of the American government to justify the continuation of genocide.

Contextual note

A year ago, our Devil's Dictionary defined the term non-starter used by Tony Blinken in the lead-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary of State found it necessary to explain why he considered it pointless to negotiate with Russia if the only trivial goal of such negotiations was perhaps to avoid war. The war, as we all know, not only was not averted, but was prolonged, resulting in an estimated death toll of 500,000 Ukrainians, whose interests the United States claimed to represent when it opposed the negotiations .

Here is our definition of non-starter a year ago:

A convenient term for rejecting an opponent's negotiating position as a reason to avoid engaging in negotiations. A particularly useful technique for anyone looking to make a problem worse rather than solving it.

The language adopted by the US State Department should not only come as a surprise, but surprise anyone familiar with the traditions, rules and laws of diplomacy and, more broadly, conflict resolution. In the event of a hostage situation, for example, negotiation is the required procedure. It has the status of what the German philosopher Immanuel Kant would have call A categorical imperative: an objective, rationally necessary and unconditional principle that we must follow despite any natural desire we may have to the contrary. Each Police services around the world know this, at least in so-called enlightened democracies.

Israel clearly does not follow the rules of democratic and enlightened policing. He famously formulated a military tactic called the Hannibal Directive. In the words According to former senior US defense official and Ambassador Chas Freeman, this doctrine essentially says that rather than engaging in negotiations over a hostage exchange, you should simply kill the Israeli hostages along with their captors.

Tony Blinkens' repeated insistence on refusing to negotiate to avoid or resolve conflict due to the subjective perception that a stated position is doomed to failure can legitimately be compared to the Hannibal Directive. He says: If we don't like what you're proposing, we'd rather see the situation get worse, but in any case, we refuse to take your point of view into account, even in the hope of changing it.

Historical note

Future historians will most likely note that Washington's characterization of Russia's negotiating proposals in December 2021 as a failure made Russia's invasion two months later more likely, if not inevitable. This does not remove Russia's responsibility for the invasion, but it clearly implicates the United States, which cannot claim to be an innocent observer. The United States' no-departure position is a key part of the reasoning that led international relations expert John Mearsheimer to affirm that the United States was directly responsible for the war.

Historians will also note that the same logic of refusing negotiations in December 2021, before the invasion, applied three months later. There was, however, a slight difference. In March 2022, not only had the negotiations begun without the United States intervening to abort them; the two warring parties had reached what seemed to be a mutually acceptable conclusion. At this point, the new diplomatic logic that gave us the term “non-starter” seems to generate a new idea: “non-finisher.” Boris Johnson's instructions to continue the war and his promise of Western support have ended any hope of a lasting, or even temporary, peace.

The real tragedy goes beyond the unspeakable human, political and geopolitical catastrophe that has struck Ukraine over the past two years and, more recently, Gaza, with no end in sight for either conflict. A nation and a people's homeland are reduced to one croup condition in Ukraine and, according to some, a parking lot in Gaza.

The broader problem, the one that made these recent wars possible, is the failure of diplomatic ideas and language. Retired French diplomat Grard Araud has published an entire book on the history of this decline and transformation in 2022, Diplomatic Stories. His respect for language appears in the very title of the book, where he plays on words, since history in French means both story and history. Araud tells multiple stories that define the history of diplomacy and trace its current decline.

In his final chapters, Araud explains that in any conflict, both parties are deeply convinced that they are right or acting within their rights. History, he writes, is a graveyard of lost causes that nevertheless represented the right thing to do (the right) or, to use a related bromide in contemporary English, being on the right side of history.

When the language of diplomacy becomes indistinguishable from the language of propaganda, we enter a world of eternal wars. History generates its own organic laws that rarely conform to the kinds of abstract principles that allow a false diplomat to invoke failures.

I will end with another quote from Araud's book. History is a force far more powerful than any virtuous sentiments or mercantile interests in determining foreign policy.

Refusing to listen to history is the ultimate failure.

