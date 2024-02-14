Politics
Turkey-Egypt relations turn to 'new page' with Erdogan's visit to Cairo
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Wednesday in Cairo that they were opening a “new page” in their relations after more than a decade of separation.
The two leaders also criticized Israel's conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip and called for a ceasefire.
Sissi welcomed Erdogan with great fanfare at Cairo airport before the two men signed several agreements.
They both called for “a new stage in relations”, an increase in trade to “15 billion dollars per year within a few years” and diplomatic cooperation in the Middle East.
Erdogan, a vocal critic of Israel's conduct in its war against Gaza ruler Hamas, has once again targeted the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Turkish leader, on his first visit to Egypt in more than 10 years, denounced Netanyahu's “occupation, destruction and massacres.”
Erdogan said the Palestinians were “at the top of our agenda” and it was “our priority to establish a ceasefire as quickly as possible.”
Turkey is “ready to work with Egypt for the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza in the medium term,” he added.
For his part, Sissi criticized “Israeli obstacles which mean that humanitarian aid enters Gaza too slowly.”
Egypt controls the Rafah crossing to Gaza, but Israel insists on inspecting every aid shipment.
Cairo hosted joint efforts with Qatar and the United States to negotiate a new truce between Israel and Hamas.
An Israeli delegation was in Cairo on Tuesday, while a Hamas delegation was scheduled to visit the Egyptian capital on Wednesday.
Long freeze in relationships
Turkey and Egypt severed relations in 2013 after Sissi, then defense minister, ousted Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Ankara and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood movement.
At the time, Erdogan said he would never speak to “anyone” like Sissi, who in 2014 became president of the Arab world's most populous nation.
But relations have thawed since 2021, when a Turkish delegation visited Egypt to discuss normalization.
Last July, Cairo and Ankara appointed ambassadors to their respective capitals for the first time in a decade.
In November 2022, Erdogan and Sissi shook hands in Qatar, which the Egyptian presidency announced as a new start for their relations.
The two men have since met in several other countries, including in Saudi Arabia in November and at the G20 summit in India in September.
Despite the long freeze in relations, trade between the two countries continued. According to figures from the Egyptian central bank, Turkey is Egypt's fifth largest trading partner.
Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said a deal had been finalized to supply drones to Egypt.
Although the two regional powers have often been at odds – including supporting rival governments in Libya – their interests are aligned in two major conflicts: Sudan and Gaza.
Erdogan has become one of the Muslim world's harshest critics of Israel for its bombings and ground offensive in Gaza, which have killed at least 28,576 people, most of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.
The war was sparked by Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, which left around 1,160 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
On Wednesday, Erdogan said it would be “madness” if Israel continued its plans to assault Rafah, the southern city where more than half of Gaza's population has sought refuge from fighting, warning that it would “lead ultimately leading to genocide. “.
Istanbul served as a base for Hamas's political leadership before the October 7 attack. The NATO member asked Hamas leaders to leave after some were filmed celebrating the attack.
Ankara in November recalled its ambassador to Israel and has maintained intermittent communication with Hamas leaders, who view Turkey as a potential ally in ceasefire negotiations.
Erdogan said he had invited Sissi to visit Ankara “at the first opportunity.”
