Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf open to negotiations with all parties except PPP and PML-N: Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday said his party was ready to hold discussions with all political parties except Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). -P), as reported by Dawn.

This comes at a time when the PPP and PML-N are set to enter into an alliance, likely led by the PML-N, with the help of former partners from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Khan was speaking to reporters at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where he revealed that the PTI information secretary had been asked to contact political parties, except those he mentioned, to start a dialogue, according to Dawn. When asked if the PTI would form the federal government, he said his party's priority was to challenge the poll results in the apex court.

He added that he had never witnessed such rigged elections and urged all political parties, denouncing this fraud, to form a common front.

Imran Khan said transparent elections were the only solution to the problems faced by Pakistan as rigged politics would lead to more economic uncertainty. He further claimed that he knew his party had won the elections when the announcement of the results was delayed on the night of the election, and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif postponed his speech to the media, Dawn reported. Khan also claimed that PML-N supremo and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif both lost the election, while PTI candidate Aliya Hamza got “more than 100,000” votes as he was running for office from prison.

Following his opponents' efforts to form a coalition, Imran Khan claimed that efforts were underway to “impose a money laundering syndicate” in Pakistan and alleged that the Sharif family was “the biggest money launderer ” from the country.

