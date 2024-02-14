Biden versus Trump: The battle over who is too old, too forgetful or too confused





And Trump's latest GOP rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, has made Biden and Trump's age an issue, renewing her calls for mandatory cognitive testing for politicians over 75 years.

Unlike in past years, when conventions dictated that the issue be approached with caution, campaigns will now age immediately and more explicitly than ever. The front emerging in the presidential campaign is not a debate about ideology, but about timing and who has the vitality to get the job done.

You could call this campaign 20-pace basins, said conservative historian and Reagan biographer Craig Shirley, referring to the traditional distance at which a duel takes place but replacing single-shot flintlock pistols with medical devices for the incontinent.

Questions about candidates' ages, and particularly Biden's, are saturating early general election coverage: Is Biden's age now a bigger issue than Trump's indictments? a recent reading from CNN chyron. The New York Times Opinion department published no fewer than four headlines about Biden's age, leading pro-democracy media critic Margaret Sullivan to call it a destructive obsession. On Comedy Central, returning Daily Show host Jon Stewart viewed the age of both contestants as a liability.

Biden's campaign also suggested that former President Trump might be struggling with diminished cognition, frequently calling him confused. | Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Some of Trump's most vocal supporters won't even admit that he's old. Donald Trump is not an old man, Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake told Newsmax last month. He is a very sharp man. His cognitive abilities are unlike anything I've ever seen. I talk to him all the time. He is incredible.

Biden's allies are, understandably, apoplectic, especially the older ones among them. The Friday evening following the release of the Hur reports, the president's campaign blasted Trump's speech to the National Rifle Association in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In a memo, they cite 30 examples of Trump's disorderly ramblings.

You feel like you have to write about age, because everyone writes about age, said Ted Kaufman, Biden's longtime Senate chief of staff and head of his 2020 transition effort, who at 84 years old, is three years older than Biden. But normally, the press would examine which of these two people is more qualified in terms of knowledge, character and personal morality to be president of the United States. This is what they have been doing for 200 years. Why don't we do it now?

These are of course not normal times. And the answers to Kaufman's question are numerous. At 81 and 77 respectively, Biden and Trump are in uncharted gerontological territory as their party's oldest likely candidates: Biden is the oldest president to ever serve, surpassing Ronald Reagan, who left office just before his 78th birthday; Trump is not far behind.

Additionally, 59% of Americans think Biden and Trump are both too old, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll (which Haleys' campaign was only too happy to release to reporters, framing the Biden-Trump decision as a decision between the old and the old). senile and old and deranged, respectively.)

Politics makes strange bedfellows, and Haley's campaign setting isn't much different from Kaufman's.

It drives me crazy, Kaufman said of what he sees as a false equivalency in media coverage of Biden's age. Here we are in a presidential race with seven months to go, and the major question for the press is age. Who is in better shape? Which ones are riding bikes and which ones are telling Russia to invade NATO? It goes back to Hillary and the emails. What does this have to do with what is happening in my life?

But in these political times, there is no escaping it. And even lower-level candidates are getting in on the action. During a California Senate debate Monday, Democratic Rep. Katie Porter said age limits are a conversation we should be having for all elected officials. Nationwide, in the race to replace former Rep. George Santos in New York, Democrat Tom Suozzi told FOX 5 New York of Biden: “At the end of the day, he's old.

I don't think the media has yet reconciled its own coverage with its past coverage, said Biden's outgoing climate envoy, John Kerry, who turned 80 in December and served alongside Biden in Senate and in leadership positions in two administrations. Because if we go back to when Joe Biden was chosen as vice president in 2008, I remember the press was obsessed with this idea of ​​gaffes. They hung on every word. There was a lot written about this when Biden was in his 60s. And besides, none of this stopped him from becoming a very successful vice president. Now that he's 80, everyone is writing furiously as if it should automatically be an age thing when their own body of writing proves otherwise. People may want to dig a little deeper and question their own narratives.

Within the Biden administration, the president's allies are certainly trying to do just that. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the youngest member of Biden's cabinet at 42, subtly raised the ages of his former challengers in speaking about the need for new generational leadership in the 2020 Democratic primary. But in a interview Tuesday, he said that in his recent interactions, he found his boss to be as sharp as ever.

One day, while briefing him on rail investments, Buttigieg brought in an expert from the Federal Rail Administration, who couldn't answer all of Biden's questions. He was asking such detailed questions that we had to bring in another expert from Amtrak to answer some of the questions he was asking, Buttigieg said.

Few people in politics currently say they are as familiar with the aging process as former Rep. Lee Hamilton, who served with Biden in Congress.

At 92, the former Democratic vice chairman of the 9/11 Commission no longer spends as much time taking his recumbent bike out for a spin through the streets of Bloomington, Indiana, where he still visits his office from Indiana University every weekday. Instead, he mainly limits himself to his stationary bike, on which he pedals about three kilometers every day. He still writes a column on politics and international relations that circulates throughout the state.

Hamilton admitted that the president is not the same Biden I knew in Congress decades ago.

Look, I would prefer him to be 20 to 30 years younger, but that's not the case, Hamilton said. We don't get what we want, we get what we have in front of us. The choice is him or the other Trump and I'm not on his side, of course.

Trump, he added, is no longer as fluid or articulate as he used to be. I understand it myself. It's an aging process. I experienced it myself.

But all of Hamilton's years have given him a certain wisdom, a stoicism even, that the rest of the country will learn soon enough as it considers its options at the top of the list. After all, the party's voters gave Trump and Biden decisive victories in early contender states, despite their advanced ages and polls that suggest a widespread desire for someone younger.

We take things as they are, Hamilton added, not as we would like them to be.

