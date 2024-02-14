Russian alliances give it an advantage, just as Ukraine's falter

Russia is gaining the upper hand in its ongoing war with Ukraine, according to a report.

The country benefits from the support of its main allies and a record defense budget.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is short of troops and ammunition and faces infighting among its commanders.

Russia's allies appear to support Russia better than the West does in supporting Ukraine.

A recent report by Norwegian intelligence services that Russia is poised to gain the “military advantage” in its war against Ukraine thanks to “considerable” support from China, Belarus, Iran and North Korea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is seeing crucial support from its U.S. and European allies fade as the war enters its third year.

This had real consequences on the front line. The Ukrainian army is short on troops and ammunition, and top commanders are arguing over strategy, according to reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mikhail Klimentiev/Sputnik AFP

“Russia's position in the war is stronger than it was a year ago, and the country is seizing the initiative and gaining the upper hand militarily,” the report said Focus 2024.

“The Kremlin is expected to intensify its war effort in the coming months. Prospects for real negotiations are dim and all signs point to the war continuing until 2024.”

Nils Andreas Stensones, head of Norway's military intelligence unit, told reporters that Russia “could mobilize about three times as many troops as Ukraine” and that it is able to procure enough ammunition, combat vehicles, drones and missiles to support the war effort. the year, Moscow time reported.

The intelligence report highlights that Russia's defense budget of $118.5 billion for 2024 is “unprecedented” compared to budgets of this type throughout the country's history.

The budget has increased by $48 billion, or 61%, since 2023, and it represents a third of overall government spending, according to the report.

A closer relationship with China

China and Russia are in deep troubleIt ishave strengthened their military ties in recent years with the help of arms sales and joint military exercises.

Over the past two years, they have launched joint naval exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan, military technology and componentsand pledged to cooperate in the development of high-tech weapons.

Although China has refrained from supplying Russia with fully assembled weapons and munitions, Chinese deliveries of components are crucial to Russia's war, the Focus 2024 report says.

“China supplies machines, vehicles, electronic components and spare parts, and contributes to the development of the Russian arms industry,” the statement added. “There is close diplomatic coordination between the two countries, both bilaterally and within the UN.”

Belarus, Iran and North Korea

The report notes that Russia also receives “large quantities of munitions and drones from North Korea and Iran.”

Russia, for example, has relied heavily on Iranian missiles. Shahed-13 drones. Business Insider reported last month that Russia could soon get its hands on a newer version of the drone that would prove even deadlier: a Shahed-238 powered by a jet engine.

“Cooperation between the two countries has reached unprecedented levels, evident in Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine”, according to a report from European Council on External Relations. “The two countries have redoubled their efforts to jointly resist Western sanctions and political isolation”

North Korea, for its part, is on the verge of becoming one of Russia's main arms suppliers . If it maintains “the recent scale and pace of military expeditions”, the dictatorship would be “on track to become one of Russia's most important foreign arms suppliers, alongside Iran and Belarus” , the British Ministry of Defense said in October.

Belarus is also a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It hosted Russian military exercises, soldiers and equipment, and allowed the transport of Russian weapons close to Ukraine's borders.

The situation looks bleak for Ukraine

Support from Russia's allies is important, especially when coupled with the country's exploding defense budget. Its military appears to have a major advantage over Ukraine, while financial and military support from its allies is declining.

Ukraine has accumulated $122 billion in aid from its allies since its invasion by Russia in 2022, Reuters reported in December. But its military needs “massive Western weapons assistance” to level the playing field against Russia, Stensones said.

The country faces uncertainty as its European allies face financial difficulties, Reuters reported, and the possibility that the United States could cut off aid contributions if Trump is elected in 2024.

Trump and Putin shake hands before attending a joint press conference after a meeting at the presidential palace in Helsinki, July 16, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Getty Images

Patrick Bury, a military analyst at the University of Bath in the United Kingdom, told BI that Putin was “sitting pretty” ahead of a Trump victory in the next presidential election.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Senate passed an emergency $95 billion defense aid bill that could support Ukraine, Israel and Tawain, but the bill is expected to face opposition strong opposition from Republicans, BI previously reported.

The country previously said it would struggle to successfully defend itself against Russia without U.S. help.

“With increased weapons production, better access to personnel and considerable support from other authoritarian states, Russia is gaining ground on Ukraine.” indicates the Focus 2024 report.

“Ukraine continues to demonstrate formidable fighting spirit, but the country relies on Western support to defend itself and regain the initiative.”