Difficult week tests Keir Starmer's leadership





By Hannah MillerPolitical Correspondent, BBC News EPA “Work has changed” is the message Keir Starmer’s party has been proclaiming since the start of the year. The shift poses a major threat to the Conservatives, who know that controversies around former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn played a role in Boris Johnson's landslide victory in the 2019 general election. This is why, politically, this week is important. Two Labor parliamentary candidates, Azhar Ali and Graham Jones, have been suspended. In the case of Mr. Ali, it is for apparently making anti-Semitic remarks during a meeting in the presence of local Labor politicians. The harm caused by anti-Semitism is clear, and there are concerns about community tensions that could be stoked by the released recordings. The whole saga is a reminder of the recent past of the Labor Partythat leaders would like to keep firmly in the past. And as a key agent of that change, this crisis places Keir Starmer's leadership in the spotlight in a week that “has not been the party's finest hour” (to quote Mike Katz, national president of the Jewish Labor Movement). Sir Keir has made a personal commitment to rooting out anti-Semitism from the party. Its initial decision not to suspend Rochdale candidate Mr Ali builds on the support he has gained in recent years within the Jewish community. The party is trying to claim Sir Keir acted “swiftly” once further revelations about Mr Ali’s comments came to light. Sir Keir described his final decision as “virtually unprecedented”. But there is frustration within the shadow cabinet and several Labor MPs say it should have acted more quickly, raising questions about their leader's judgment. It was always very likely that more allegations would come to light, and the story dominated the news cycle for nearly 48 hours before the party withdrew its support. There are parallels with the party's announcement last week that it was giving up $28 billion for its green investment program. Uncertainty reigned for weeks before the decision was finally made. Critics of Sir Keir cite a national Savanta poll published on Wednesday morning which found Labour's lead over the Conservatives fell by seven points following the decision – although it is important not to draw conclusions from a single survey. Other opinion polls have shown that the gap between the two parties has widened and that Labor remains on course for victory in the next general election, as it has always done over the years. past year. It is too early to know what impact this week has had on voters' opinion of the leader. If Keir Starmer becomes the next prime minister, the judgments he has faced this week may well pale in comparison to the decisions he may have to make on behalf of the country. Whether this is harmful will depend on what message voters take away from this whole situation: Do they see leadership and tough decisions, or do they see delay and division? Some will be encouraged that Keir Starmer took steps to stop supporting a candidate in a by-election the party had a good chance of winning. Others will be alarmed that anti-Semitic views continue to exist within the party despite its efforts, and do not appear to have been reported by those present. And as it redoubles its efforts to stamp out anti-Semitism, the party must be sensitive to voters who want it to go further in its criticism of Israel. The SNP has announced it will call for a new vote on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza when Parliament returns next week – an issue which has generated much interest. already posed challenges to the Labor Party. Meanwhile, the Conservatives, themselves loosely united, are keen to take any opportunity to highlight the challenges facing Labor. By-elections will take place in Kingswood and Wellingborough on Thursday. Both were seats held by the Conservatives. Labor hopes victories there will help it change the narrative once again.

