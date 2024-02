Say it with money: Trump's Valentine's Day love letter to Melania is a fundraising email | Donald Trump

In a Valentine's Day fundraising message, Donald Trump sought to demonstrate the depth of his love for Melania Trump, his third wife, by referencing her long list of criminal charges.

Even after every indictment, arrest and witch hunt, you never left me, the message said.

The likely Republican presidential candidate faces four criminal indictments: for election subversion (13 counts at the state level, four at the federal level), withholding classified information (40, at the federal level ) and secret payments to an adult film star and director who claimed to be having a sexual affair (34). , State).

Stormy Daniels claims she had sex with Trump in 2006, shortly after Melania gave birth to her son, Barron Trump, a claim Trump denies although he paid Daniels $130,000 to have sex silence during the 2016 elections.

Nor is it Trump's only legal problem or the product of what he claims is a witch hunt by his enemies over gender issues.

Last month, Trump found himself on the wrong end of an $83.3 million judgment in a defamation case stemming from a rape allegation by writer E Jean Carroll, who according to a judge, was essentially true.

Carroll said Trump assaulted her in the dressing room of a New York department store in the mid-1990s. In a deposition, Trump memorably confused a photo of Carroll with a photo of Marla Maples, his second wife .

And yet, despite it all, when it comes to his current wife and the question of raising money for the campaign, Trump remains tender and determined.

Under the heading This is a Valentine's Day letter from Donald J. Trump, the message sent Wednesday began: Dear Melania. I love you!

It then took an unexpected turn.

Even after every indictment, arrest and witch hunt, you never left me. You have always supported me through everything. I would not be the man I am today without your guidance, your kindness and your warmth. You will always mean everything to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J Trump.

Recipients who clicked on one of three large red invitations to send their love were taken to a page offering the option to send a personalized message to Melania and make a donation to the Trump campaign in an amount ranging from $20.24 to $3,300 or whatever.

Melania Trump recently reappeared in public with her husband, after an alleged absence linked to the death of her mother, Amalija Knavs, last month. Donald Trump recently told Fox News that his wife also wants to make America great again and that she will play an important role in his campaign to return to power.

I think she's going to be very active in the sense of being active, Trump added.

