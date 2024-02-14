Jokowi retains political influence in Indonesia with Prabowo as next president





Unofficial quick counts on February 14 showed that they had beaten their opponents by winning almost 60 percent of the vote between former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Muslim Party politician Muhaimin Iskandar, and former Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo with former Minister of Justice and Security Mahfud MD. vote. Analysts say Mr Prabowo, 72, owes much of his success to Mr Widodo, better known as Jokowi, who, with victory at stake, can expect a big political reward. After all, the immensely popular outgoing president had campaigned for his political enemy-turned-friend, without ever making it clear who he was supporting. But he recently visited the hotly contested electoral battleground of Central Java, where he and Mr. Prabowo enjoyed a meal of meatball soup together at a street stall, in full view of the public. A few days earlier, he had argued that sitting presidents were allowed by law to choose sides in presidential elections. Mr Made Supriatma, a visiting scholar at the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute, said Mr Widodo and his family would be able to demand greater concessions, including a leading economic role given to Mr Gibran in overseeing Jakarta, and portfolios in a number of strategic areas. ministries for Mr. Widodos loyalists. This is why Jokowi really wants these elections to end in one round. The (government's) argument presented to the public is that a one-round election would result in savings for the state budget. But behind that argument lies a power calculation that a first-round election would count as an absolute victory for Jokowi, Mr Made told The Straits Times. Critics of Mr. Widodos warn that the president, whose approval rating continues to exceed 70 percent, used his first-round victory to send the message that he is still one step ahead of everyone. world. President Jokowi proved that he still retained strong influence in the presidential election. The implication of this victory is that Jokowi is strong, Mr. Made said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/jokowi-retains-his-political-influence-in-indonesia-with-prabowo-as-next-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos