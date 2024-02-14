Jared Kushner says he would not join a second Trump administration





Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he would not join the administration if Trump is elected.

Kushner was a senior adviser in the Trump White House.

“I've been very clear that my desire at this phase of my life is to focus on my business,” Kushner told Axios during a live-streamed interview at the publication's summit in Miami. “As a family, I really appreciated the opportunity to be out of the spotlight. My wife and I worked at the White House, a 24-hour, high-stakes job, and so we all both really enjoyed the opportunity to be here in Florida with the kids.”

“Is that a no?” asked Axios Business Editor Dan Primack for clarification. “If [Trump] calls you in November and says, “I'd like you to come back to Washington,” you say, “Thanks, but that's okay”?

“Yes,” Kushner replied. “You know, from my perspective, again, if you look at the way President Trump has run his campaign this time, this is the third time he's done it. And he's had time to really think about everything. I think the team around him is maybe the best he's had.”

Kushner later added that he suspected there would be a “very, very long list of very qualified people to choose from” for administrative positions if Trump was elected in November.

During the Trump administration, Kushner helped negotiate the Abraham Accords, which normalized Israel's relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Trump has a history of bringing his family members into positions of power around him. He previously brought his daughter Ivanka Trump, married to Kushner, as an adviser to the White House.

Likewise, on Monday, Trump endorsed his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

