Why China is moving closer to recognizing the Taliban

More than two years after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, China has become the first major country to take decisive action regarding the new legal status of the Afghan government.

Having received a sent from KabulChinese President Xi Jinping officially accepted the ambassadorial credentials of the Afghan representative.

The meeting with the Chinese president automatically conferred some partial official recognition. According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry, Maulvi Asadullah, also known as Bilal Karimi, has now become the extraordinary ambassador and Plenipotentiary of Afghanistan to China.

Explaining that Beijing has always maintained diplomatic relations with Kabul, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin did not specify whether formal recognition had been granted, but said it was a normal diplomatic arrangement.

Since the capture of Kabul by the Taliban, China, Pakistan, Russia and a few other states in the region have maintained their embassies there. Meanwhile, the Taliban gradually took control of various Afghan diplomatic missions abroad, particularly in neighboring countries.

As a result, the Afghan Taliban have embassies in 14 countries, including Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, although their government is still not recognized by these states.

The Taliban's quest for recognition

Since the Taliban administration took power in Kabul, its senior hierarchy has openly aspired to official status. During their first stint in power [1996-2001] the group had been recognized by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

At the time, the Taliban were an untested entity, but this time their ruthless reputation preceded them, and no country came forward to legally recognize the regime due to its human rights violations.

In fact, the US and EU have imposed economic and political sanctions on the regime.

Having forged closer ties with neighboring Pakistan, the Taliban government expected it to take the lead, but Islamabad preferred to bide its time and an agreement. regional decision.

Meanwhile, most Muslim-majority countries have rejected the Taliban's stance on women's rights.

Worse still, ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan have recently frayed, with militant attacks taking place inside Pakistan from the border with Afghanistan, followed by the expulsion of unregistered Afghan refugees by Islamabad for contain the security crisis.

Apparently, one of the reasons why the Taliban lost interest in controlling the militants was that Pakistan had failed to gain recognition.

Deterioration of engagement with the Taliban, then Pakistan announcement that he would not champion the cause of the Afghan Taliban internationally until he had brought the terrorist elements under control. Having supported Kabul's case in the past, Islamabad's position came as a setback for the Taliban.

With foreign recognition, it is possible that sanctions on the Taliban government could be lifted and it could access central bank assets worth around $7 billion.

It is in this scenario that Beijing has made it clear to other states that the control of the Afghan Taliban is undeniable and that the country cannot be isolated by the international community.

“By leading the way as one of Afghanistan's six immediate neighbors and a major power, China has signaled to other countries that it is moving in an opposite direction to the West. »

Beijing's challenges in Afghanistan

By leading the way as one of Afghanistan's six immediate neighbors and a major power, China has signaled to other countries that it is moving in an opposite direction to the West by recognizing the Afghan Taliban government.

With this bold move, Beijing can increase its soft power in Afghanistan.

On X, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesperson,saidChina understood what the rest of the world did not understand.

Calling on Russia, Iran and other countries to follow suit, he added: “We are not in a unipolar world. However, only time will tell how important Beijing's support will prove to be.

China is working on its own trajectory with the Taliban and will continue to give them small gifts to maintain their trust in China until some sort of regional consensus emerges. Until then, for China, they will remain an interim government with no new plans announced, said Eram Ashraf, an international relations expert. wrote on X.

However, Naveed Ali Sheikhan Islamabad-based researcher and analyst of military relations, said The new Arabic that he believes China is making honest efforts to normalize Afghan-Taliban relations.

Chinese authorities have launched training programs and courses for the Afghan side, but Afghan authorities have many agreements with other countries. For example, they also keep an open door for India. In fact, Indian diplomats quickly returned to Afghanistan after a short evacuation at midnight on August 18, 2021, he said TNA.

By moving even closer to the Taliban, Beijing has also eliminated the possibility of Afghan territory being used against China. All of Afghanistan's neighbors are concerned about the presence of different terrorist groups in various parts of Afghanistan, especially near its borders.

China is actively engaging with the Taliban and increasing its influence over the regime. [Getty]

Preventing potential security threats from a volatile Afghanistan is Beijing's priority, as even Russia and the United States have raised concerns about foreign terrorist groups based in Afghanistan.

Interestingly, Beijing reached out to Kabul at a time when its long-time ally Islamabad was navigating choppy waters with its northwest neighbor. It is possible that Beijing did not want to leave this space open to other countries, choosing to fill Islamabad's void.

By actively engaging with the Taliban and increasing its influence over the regime, China could initiate bilateral anti-terrorism interaction and cooperation between China and Afghanistan whenever necessary.

Concerned about the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM)), Beijing had even requested help from the previous Afghan government. Above all, China wants to prevent any spread of terrorism from Afghanistan to its Xinjiang region.

Beijing is also interested in mining, manufacturing, agriculture and services sectors, with Afghanistan having valuable mineral resources such as copper, lithium and rare earth elements essential to Chinese industries.

Strategically, Afghanistan can also connect China to West and Central Asia. In fact, the current Afghan government is considering providing road access along the Wakhan Corridor to China, a route that could be shorter than the Karakoram Highway on the Pakistani side.

For several years, Beijing has been trying to extend the flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to Afghanistan in order to increase trade ties.

Due to delays in CPEC projects and security concerns on Afghan soil, the Chinese quickly contacted the Taliban after the fall of Ashraf Ghanis' government, said Naveed Ali Sheikh, a researcher and analyst of military relations. TNA.

They wanted to explore options for using the Indian-built Route 606 or NH49, a 218 km highway from Delaram, Afghanistan, to Zarang, then connecting to the Iranian port of Chabahar. The Chinese were also considering a land freight route and the first Afghan export to China was in October 2021, surprisingly 40 tons of pine nuts, and it had to be transported by plane.

But even though it was serious about investing in Afghanistan, China took a limited approach to avoid losses. Last year, a Chinese energy company invested $49 million in Afghanistan's oil production and helped increase daily crude oil production to more than 1,100 metric tons, but only a third of the promised funding materialized.

Even if the attraction of [Afghanistans] mineral and energy resources are strong, China is extremely wary of the internal security situation, the reliability of the Taliban's assurances regarding foreign investment and Afghanistan's poor infrastructure. Andrew Scobelldistinguished scholar for China at the American Institute of Peace, said VOA.

Highlighting other problems in the China-Taliban equation, Sheikh observed that China's Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co (CAPIEC) was interested in the Amu Darya oil and gas fields abandoned by the United States, in western Afghanistan, by signing a 25-year exploration contract with the Chinese company. Taliban.

This was the first time the Chinese realized that the Taliban were not naive, that they were exaggerating costs and giving inaccurate estimates. Noticing differences, Beijing delayed the subsidies for several months. Then, in order to put pressure on Beijing, there were some security incidents in Nawdari Qala involving Chinese nationals.

Beijing is interested in mining, manufacturing, agriculture and services sectors, with Afghanistan having valuable mineral resources such as copper, lithium and rare earths. [Getty]

International commitment

By authorizing the UN Secretary-General to appoint a special envoy for Afghanistan, the UN Security Council wishes to facilitate coordinated international engagement with the Taliban administration.

However, this decision did not go down well with Kabul and the country opposed the appointment, saying the UN should stop treating Afghanistan as a country. anomaly within the international community.

Instead, the Taliban wants regular diplomatic relations with other countries and China now maintains positive terms with Afghan leaders.

In the days to come, Chinese involvement in Afghanistan's political landscape, foreign policy and economy is expected to continue to gradually increase.

Sabena Siddiqui is a foreign affairs journalist, lawyer and geopolitical analyst specializing in modern China, the Belt and Road Initiative, the Middle East and South Asia.

Follow her on Twitter:@sabena_siddiqi