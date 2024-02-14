PM Modi in Abu Dhabi inaugurates BAPS Hindu temple, says UAE has won the hearts of 140 crore Indians





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the sprawling Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, built by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha or BAPS company. PM Modi also offered prayers at the temple, accompanied by priests. After the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for “fulfilling the aspirations of millions of Indians”. Built on 27 acres of land, it will be the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi that showcases a unique blend of Indian culture and United Arab Emirates (UAE) identity. Here are 10 points about the BAPS Mandir: Prime Minister Modi thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for helping build the grand temple. “If there is anyone who has the most important and significant role in the realization of this great temple, then it is none other than my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,” the Prime Minister said Modi. “The UAE government has not only won the hearts of Indians living in the UAE, but also the hearts of all 140 million Indians,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the UAE, which was till now known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other high-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identify. “I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times. This will also increase the number of people coming to the UAE and people-to-people contacts will also increase,” he said.

The temple is built on a 27-acre plot of land, donated by the UAE government, in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba, adjacent to the Sheikh Zayed Dubai-Abu Dhabi Highway. The stone-laying ceremony took place in 2019. The sprawling structure has a prayer hall with a capacity of 3,000 people; a community center; an exhibition room; library; and a children's park.

The facade of the temple features elegant marble sculptures on a pink sandstone background, made from over 25,000 pieces of stone by skilled artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat. The pink sandstone was transported from Rajasthan.

The temple features the traditional Nagar architectural style. It stands 108 feet tall and is crowned with seven shikhars (arrows), each representing one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates.

The BAPS Mandir is surrounded by meticulously designed ghats and features of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. The temple has two central domes: the “Dome of Harmony” and the “Dome of Peace”. The entrance to the temple is marked by eight idols, which symbolize the eight core values ​​of Sanatana Dharma.

The temple space also features stories of ancient civilizations – Mayan, Aztec, Egyptian, Arabic, European, Chinese and African – all etched in stone. Stories of the 'Ramayan' can also be found on the structure.

The temple houses seven shrines, each dedicated to different deities originating from North, East, West and South India.

To reduce the carbon footprint, the construction of the temple incorporated fly ash to replace a significant portion of the cement in the concrete mix. Around 150 sensors monitor the structure's temperature, pressure, stress and seismic events, ensuring the safety and longevity of the temple.

The BAPS Mandir has already won several accolades, including Best Mechanical Project of the Year 2019 at the MEP Middle East Awards, Best Interior Design Concept of the Year 2020, Best Architectural Style and Best Traditional Nagar Style. Published by: Karishma Saurabh Kalita Published on: February 14, 2024 To agree

