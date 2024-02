Plaid Cymrus trade and business spokesperson, Hywel Williams MP, has called on the UK to re-enter the single market and customs union as a vital first step to improving our moribund economy. His comments follow new analysis from Goldman Sachs showing that the UK economy has significantly underperformed other advanced economies since the 2016 EU referendum. The report published today by the Wall Street bank concludes that the British economy is now in a worse situation than before Brexit, concluding that the decision to leave the European Union has dampened the economy by 5% compared to other comparable countries. Miss to win The analysis attributes the deficit to three key factors: reduced trade; lower business investment; and a reduction in immigration from the EU. Mr Williams, MP for Arfon, said the figures made a mockery of the UK government's claims about Brexit freedoms. Eight years after the referendum, the impact on businesses is visible everywhere: forced closure of the 2 Sisters group factory in Llangefni; a 34% drop in freight traffic via Holyhead; and rushed trade deals that have proven ruinous for our agricultural sector, he said. These latest figures make a mockery of the British government's claims about Brexit-related freedoms. Indeed, Brexit is expected to reduce the value of Welsh exports by around 1.1 billion. Today's news shows more clearly than ever that joining the single market and the customs union is an essential first step to improving our moribund economy. Rejoining would ease the burden on struggling businesses and give households a much-needed boost amid the cost of living crisis. Develop the economy A Treasury spokesperson told CNBC the government was making the most of Brexit freedoms to grow the economy, including repealing the EU's Financial Services Act, which he said could unlock investment potential 100 billion over the next decade. Last month, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the results of what he described as the restoration of this country's democratic power to make its own laws and rules, four years after Brexit took effect . He said: Thanks to Brexit freedoms, we have introduced improved animal welfare standards, reduced taxes on health products, created greater flexibility for cutting-edge industries from financial services to biosciences, concluded many global free trade agreements and this, at least in part, thanks to Brexit. that this country has had the fastest covid vaccine rollout in Europe. We must retain the appetite and courage to move away from the low-growth, high-regulation European model. Support our nation today For the price of a cup of coffee per month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

