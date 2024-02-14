Why did Donald Trump accuse NATO members of not paying?





“I said, 'You didn't pay, you're a delinquent […] No, I won't protect you. In fact, I would encourage [the Russians] do what they want.'” This statement made by Donald Trump during a campaign rally in South Carolina on Saturday February 10 provoked strong reactions around the world, because it undermines the principle of solidarity between North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states.

Read more Reserved for subscribers Trump alarms his allies by questioning NATO solidarity

This accusation by the Republican candidate in the primary against America's allies within NATO is not new: during his presidential term (2017-2021), Trump had already criticized an alleged lack of balance between allies in terms of NATO financing. However, speaking of “delinquent” allies and “countries [that] we owe a lot of money for many years”, the former president maintains a certain confusion.

Indeed, the direct financing of NATO is not in question here: the total budget of 3.8 billion (for 2024), which ensures the functioning of the organization and its military commands, is financed by contributions of its members, proportional to their budgetary capacities and their military needs. . This aspect does not really pose a problem.

The 2% of GDP guideline

Trump's attacks actually referred to the much more important indirect funding of NATO. As the alliance does not have its own armed forces, its members provide the organization with the troops and equipment necessary for its operations, on a voluntary basis. The defense capacity of each country is therefore called upon to contribute to the capacity of the organization.

To measure this contribution, it is common to compare each country's annual defense spending with its national economic wealth, represented by its gross domestic product (GDP). It is, according to NATO, an “indicator of a country’s political will to contribute to NATO’s common defense efforts”.

For many years, there was no clear rule setting a minimum level of military spending required of member states. In practice, the United States accounted for a substantial share of these military expenditures, while several other members had tended to reduce theirs.

Starting in 2006, NATO member states agreed to reverse this trend, collectively setting a goal of increasing their military budgets to at least 2% of their GDP. After Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, member states clarified this objective: it was then a question of “getting closer to the 2% guideline” by 2024, even if this rule has not been reached. not been made binding.

Read more For subscribers only NATO countries discuss future defense spending

By the end of 2023, only 11 of NATO's 31 members had fulfilled this commitment. France was still slightly behind (1.9%) and Germany even further behind (1.6%). However, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, said on February 14 that seven more countries would reach the 2% mark by 2024. Only 13 member states would therefore remain below the target.

However, defense budgets tend to increase. Since 2014, all countries in the organization have increased theirs, with eight more than doubling their military spending. Although the share of indirect NATO funding coming from the United States has declined slightly over this period (from 72% to 68%, adjusted for inflation), the United States remains by far the largest contributor indirect within the alliance, with more than $860 billion ($800 billion). billion dollars) allocated to defense out of a total budget of 1,264 billion dollars for all NATO allies.

Romain Imbach

Translation of an original article published in French on lemonde.fr; the publisher can only be responsible for the French version.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/en/les-decodeurs/article/2024/02/14/why-did-donald-trump-accuse-nato-members-of-not-paying_6524533_8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos