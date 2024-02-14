Guebert: Strange atmosphere between Chinese and American farmers

Editor's note: This column was originally published in the February 7, 2024 issue of Chronicle Progress.

THere's a joke about my fellow baby boomers going around that goes something like this: In the 1960s, baby boomers didn't trust anyone over 30, but once they hit their 60s, they didn't trust anyone over 30. trusted anyone under 30.

American farmers and ranchers have almost the same dynamic with China: As long as its people and businesses buy our soybeans, beef, pork, and corn, we love every single one of them and their dollar-filled wallets.

However, when Chinese companies or citizens start buying our farmland, technology and businesses, our agricultural leaders and politicians call them every name possible except customer or investor.

American farmers and ranchers are not the only ones who have a sometimes sunny, sometimes dark view of China and its political, even nefarious, role in international markets. Scott Galloway, a New York University business professor and popular podcaster, views TikTok, the popular China-based social media platform used by nearly 145 million Americans, as the ultimate propaganda tool.

Galloway, who has often described TikTok as the most addictive social media platform he has ever seen, adds that China would be foolish not to put its finger on the scale for making the West look bad.

More than 30 American states share the same concern; Ten have banned state employees from loading the app on state-owned electronic devices, and more than 20 (the number continues to grow) are considering legislation to do so. India, the world's most populous country, banned TikTok after the number of users nationwide reached 190 million.

Many in the U.S. agricultural sector view China's growing presence in our trade and political arenas as even more sinister. For example, in 2023, 10 states have adopted restrictions on foreign nationals being able to purchase land, according to MultiState, a lobbying firm that operates throughout the United States.

While only one of these states, Alabama, has enacted its law against China specifically, five other states have directed their new laws against U.S. adversaries such as China, North Korea, Russia and Iran . Currently, 19 states have introduced some form of ban on foreign land ownership…in their statehouses.

While all these concerns and bans persist, China has spent most of 2023 learning one of the greatest lessons of capitalism: economic growth is not endless progression. Although China's economy did grow last year, its growth was the weakest since 1990, the Wall Street Journal noted.

Real estate led the slowdown. Sales, measured in square feet, fell 23% in 2023. Worse, in mid-January a Chinese court ordered Evergrande, one of China's largest real estate developers, to liquidate its mountain of debt in ruins of 300 billion dollars.

Additionally, new signs of coming weakness, deflation, falling stock markets (as U.S. stock indexes hit record highs), and falling consumer spending suggest that China is on track to become the next Japan, a global power that is poised to stumble for years as it also juggles. large debt, a declining population and declining exports.

While these growing signs of unrest suggest that Xi Jinping, China's 70-year-old president, will surely devote more time to domestic politics to maintain power and order, other experienced China watchers believe Xi will still work harder to reduce tensions between his country and the United States.

In fact, notes the Washington Post, relations between the two global superpowers have taken a decidedly positive turn, likely due to China's deteriorating economic outlook. Much of this change…comes from Beijing recognizing that its own economy is collapsing while the United States is booming, the Post reported Jan. 27.

Which only confirms the age-old axiom that there is nothing better than a good customer, China for our agricultural exports and America for Chinese manufactured and digital products, to entice people not to no longer banging their fists at the negotiating table, but taking up forks at the table.

The Farm and Food File is published weekly in the United States and Canada. Past columns, events and contact details are posted at www.farmandfoodfile.com.