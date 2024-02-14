Suharto-era general wins Indonesian presidency, exit polls show Radio Free Asia

Indonesians elected Prabowo Subianto president with a large majority on Wednesday, according to reliable exit polls, with the former army general following in the footsteps of the extraordinarily popular outgoing president, Joko Jokowi Widodo.

The almost guaranteed victory for the 72-year-old defense ministers comes at the end of a turbulent election campaign marred by accusations of dynasticism, electability, nepotism and partisanship. His running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is the eldest son of Jokowi, the man who had already beaten Prabowo twice in his quest for the presidency of Southeast Asia's largest country.

The Prabowo-Gibran ticket won by a large enough margin that the vote did not need a runoff in June, as had been predicted as a possibility based on previous polls taken in recent weeks before the vote.

All calculations, all investigative agencies, including those on the side of other candidates, show that the Prabowo-Gibran pair won in one round, Prabowo said in a victory speech in Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

Unofficial figures released Wednesday evening showed the defense minister won 58% of the nearly 95% vote counted by independent pollster Indikator Politik in a sample of polling stations across the country.

His two rivals in the race to succeed Jokowi, former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, respectively, had received 25 percent and 17 percent of the votes cast, according to reports. calls for rapid counting at the exit of the polls.

Indonesian Defense Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto greets supporters from a car in Jakarta, February 1, 2017. 14, 2024. (Antara Foto/Erlangga Bregas Prakoso via Reuters)

Prabowo addressed his supporters at a sports stadium in the Indonesian capital after he and Gibran rode to victory. Along the way, from their open-top vehicle, they waved to supporters lining the roads to cheer them on.

Prabowo urged the crowd to remain humble.

This victory must be a victory for all the Indonesian people. We will be the president and vice-president of all the Indonesian people, he said, referring to the citizens of the Muslim-majority country.

A contrasting record on human rights

Still, some analysts have warned that a Prabowo presidency would pose a threat to the country's hard-won democracy because of his checkered human rights record during his past career as a special forces commander.

Prabowo's consistent message throughout the campaign was that he would continue Jokowi's current policies, including a multibillion-dollar project to move the nation's capital. from Jakarta to Borneo.

Jokowi, who is barred from running for a third term, has not officially endorsed any of the three presidential candidates, but was widely believed to favor Prabowo and his son.

Many political observers had noted that Jokowi would be a kingmaker. After all, as of early December, his approval rating was 76 percent, a surprisingly high number for a two-term president nearing the end of his term.

As of Wednesday evening, Jokowi had not commented on the results reflected in the exit polls.

THE 2024 vote This is only the fifth direct presidential election in Indonesia since the transition to democracy in 1998.

During Wednesday night's victory speech, local media reported that Prabowo also paid tribute to his ex-wife, Siti Hediati Hariyadi, known as Titiek Soeharto, and also the daughter of former president and dictator Suharto.

In his speech, Prabowo said he knew almost all Indonesian presidents, including Suharto, Indonesia's second president who ruled for 32 years before resigning in 1998 amid the pro-democracy movement.

I know the second president quite well too, why are you laughing? You don't believe it? Prabowo joked about his former father-in-law as the crowd grew louder, according to a report on CNN Indonesia's website.

A “brutal past”

It was during Suharto's rule that Prabowo was accused of committing human rights violations.

Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, did not think a Prabowo presidency would be a good idea for Indonesia.

The fact that Prabowo Subianto has now found it politically advantageous to transform himself into a so-called democrat does not change the very real prospect that he will return to his brutal past if he manages to ascend to the presidency, said Roth, a visiting professor at Princeton University. on X, formerly Twitter.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies and Cyrus Network conduct a “rapid count” of votes in Indonesia's general elections, at the CSIS office in Jakarta, February 14, 2024. (Tria Dianti/BenarNews)

A regional political analyst, Richard Heydarian of the University of the Philippines' Asian Center, said Indonesia was voting Philippines-style democracy into power.

[W]here misinformation is rampant, strong men can look cute with [public relations] waterfalls, where human rights are taken for granted, and where a few so-called dynasties, new and old, dominate an entire political system! he posted on X.

Speaking of cute, he was referring to Prabowo, whose image makeover during the presidential campaign earned him the nickname gemoy, meaning cuddly or cute. He did not specify who the new dynasty referred to.

And the Jokowi dynasty?

For most of the last year, Jokowi was asked whether he was trying to build a political dynasty by promoting his family members and loyalists into government. Of course, he always denied it.

And although he did not endorse the presidential ticket that included his son, in recent months he has made several high-profile appearances alongside Prabowo, often dining with him.

Jokowi also raised many protests when he said he had the right to campaign and choose sides, but then said he would not do so.

These are not the first controversies in which the trio president, Gibran and Prabowo have been involved.

A superb Ruling of the Constitutional Court in October, the minimum age for presidential and vice-presidential candidates was revised from 40 to any age for those who served as regional heads.

An election official holds up a ballot during counting at a polling station after voting ended in Indonesia's presidential and parliamentary elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, February 14, 2024. (Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP)

The decision would allow Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran, 36, to run for office if he wishes. Six days laterPrabowo announced Gibran as his running mate

The court's chief judge during the ruling was Jokowi's brother-in-law Anwar Usman. It was dismissed from office in November after being found guilty of violating the principles of impartiality, integrity and independence in relation to the judgment.

Many critics and ordinary Indonesian citizens called the court's decision nepotism and questioned whether he was qualified to run for vice president. Jokowi continued to deny having any role in either decision.

At the time, some analysts told BenarNews that Gibran's appointment was not a spontaneous decision but the culmination of calculated preparation that involved influencing the Constitutional Court.

For many observers, the court's decision confirmed their speculation that Jokowi, Indonesia's first president not from the military or political elite, was trying to build a political dynasty.

Sulthan Azzam from Padang contributed to this report.