Imran Khan's party claims mandate stolen in darkness of night





Islamabad, Feb 14 (PTI) The party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was jailed on Wednesday, alleged that his mandate was stolen in the darkness of the night after the country's major political parties decided to form a coalition government led by PML-N President Shehbaz. Cherif.

In a surprise move, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday evening nominated 72-year-old Shehbaz as its prime ministerial candidate in place of party leader and three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said Imran's mandate was stolen in the darkness of the night.

In an article on X, Hasan said that Pakistan is under stress. [the] a path to further destabilization.

Referring to a possible coalition government led by the PML-N, he said: “The decision to induct a group of criminals to form governments, which were rejected by the people, reflects a myopic view of the serious challenges facing the country is facing.

Despite independent candidates backed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, he caused a surprise by winning the largest number of seats in Parliament. They won 92 seats out of the 266 members of the National Assembly.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of the 265 seats contested in the National Assembly, which has 266 members.

While Khan, the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, is in jail after being convicted in corruption cases, PTI-backed candidates have been running as independents as the party has lost the electoral symbol of bat following controversy surrounding his organizational elections.

The PTI spokesperson said the current situation undermined the very essence of democratic principles and norms and reflected disregard for national interests and the welfare of its people.

The forces of darkness must be stopped and power must be handed over to those whom the people have chosen as leaders, Hasan added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan announced that independent candidates, majority supported by the PTI, secured 101 seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 75 seats, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with 54 seats and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) won 17 seats.

The other parties obtained 17 seats while the result of one constituency was retained.

Forming a new government would take time.

According to the sources, the newly elected members of the assemblies are expected to submit the details of their election expenses by February 18, which will be followed by the Election Commission of Pakistan which will issue a notification of the elected members by February 22.

In the next three days, all independent candidates are expected to join a political party, followed by allocation of 60 reserved seats for women and 10 reserved seats for minorities to political parties.

The next step would be the meeting of the National Assembly to swear in the new members. The President is required to convene the session before February 29, but sources said the session in the case of the National Assembly could be held on February 26, while the provincial assemblies could be convened on the same day or the next day .

Once the oath is taken, the new legislators will become regular members of their respective chambers. It would be followed by the election of presidents, vice presidents and prime minister in case the National Assembly and chief ministers of provincial assemblies begin, the sources said.

The elections were held on February 8 and the first session of the assembly is expected to be convened within 21 days of polling day.

As all obstacles to the formation of the new government have been overcome, a new configuration is expected to be in place by the beginning of next month.

