Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fatah el-Sissi joined forces in Cairo on Wednesday, calling for a halt to Israel's imminent offensive on a southern Gaza town as part of its war against Hamas.

Erdogan's visit comes as relations between Ankara and Cairo are recovering after years of tension and frosty relations. Turkey has long supported the pan-Islamist Muslim Brotherhood group, banned as a terrorist organization in Egypt.

The Turkish leader arrived in the Egyptian capital, his first visit to Cairo in more than a decade, after traveling to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan .

Erdogan met with el-Sissi at Cairo's Ittihadiya Palace, according to Egyptian state media. Their talks focused on bilateral relations and regional challenges, particularly efforts to end the war in Gaza, el-Sissi later told a joint news conference.

“We agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire (in Gaza) and the need to achieve calm in the West Bank” to restart Israeli-Palestinian peace talks with the ultimate goal of establishing a Palestinian state independent, el-Sissi said.

Egypt and Turkey fell out after the Egyptian military toppled Islamist President Mohammed Morsi from the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013 amid massive protests over his divisive year of rule.

In recent years, Ankara has dropped its criticism of el-Sissi's government as it attempts to repair frayed ties with Egypt and other Arab heavyweights. In November 2022, Erdogan and el-Sissi were photographed shaking hands at the World Cup in Qatar.

The war in Gaza has reached a critical point, with an embarrassing Israeli offensive on the town of Rafah, along the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt, where some 1.4 million people, half of the population population of the territory, are crammed into tent camps and overflowing apartments and shelters.

Speaking at the press conference with El-Sissi, Erdogan urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid a ground offensive in Rafah and accused the Israeli government of carrying out “massacres” in Gaza.

“Efforts to depopulate Gaza are not acceptable,” he said.

Egypt fears a ground attack on Rafah could push hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians across the border and into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. He threatened to suspend the decades-old peace treaty with Israel.

Egypt, alongside Qatar and the United States, a key ally of Israel, is working to negotiate a ceasefire and the return of the remaining 130 hostages held by Hamas, about a quarter of whom are believed to have died . Negotiators held talks in Cairo on Tuesday, but there were no signs of progress.

The war began with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, in which the militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped around 250. The overall Palestinian death toll in Gaza has now exceeded 28,000 people, according to the Ministry of Health in 2017. Gaza, and a quarter of the territory's residents are starving.

“Before the region is exposed to more serious threats, we must stop the massacre in Gaza now,” Erdogan said at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.