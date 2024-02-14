Biden calls Trump criticism of NATO shameful and un-American | NATO News





The Republican frontrunner had questioned the United States' willingness to support its NATO allies in the event of an attack.

US President Joe Biden condemned comments on NATO from his likely 2024 election opponent and former President Donald Trump, calling them dangerous and un-American, and said they raised the stakes for the US Congress approves new funding to support Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House, the Democratic president on Tuesday criticized Trump's comments over the weekend, questioning the United States' willingness to support members of the Western defense alliance if they were attacked.

Biden said comments from Trump, the Republican front-runner in the presidential race, made it more urgent that Congress pass his long-stalled funding request to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The stakes were already high for American security before this bill passed the Senate, he said. But in recent days, those stakes have risen. And that's because the former president sent a dangerous and, shockingly, frankly anti-American signal to the world.

At a rally in the state of South Carolina on Saturday, Trump blasted what he called overdue payments from NATO members and recounted what he said was a past conversation with the president. a major country about a potential attack from Russia.

No, I won't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them [Russia] do what they want. You have to pay, Trump claimed he told the anonymous executive.

Biden said Trump's remarks amounted to an invitation for Russia to invade U.S. allies.

Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it. And the worst part is that he really means it, Biden said.

No other president in our history has ever bowed to a Russian dictator. Well, let me say this as clearly as possible: I never will.

In remarks calling on Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring to the House of Representatives a vote on a Senate-passed $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, Biden said of Trump's comments: For God's sake, it's stupid, it's shameful. , it's dangerous, it's not American.

Failing to support funding the war in Ukraine would be tantamount to supporting Vladimir Putin, Biden said, adding that the Russian president's attacks could spread beyond Ukraine's borders, deeper into Europe.

NATO, a military alliance of 29 European and two North American countries, has a provision in its statute that states it must defend any member that is attacked.

This is not the first time Trump has criticized the alliance.

When he was president, Trump threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO. He also suggested he might cut Washington's funding of the organization and repeatedly complained that the United States was paying more than it should.

As the war in Ukraine approaches its second year, concerns have grown about the consequences of a possible Trump victory in November.

Although Ukraine is not a NATO member, the alliance played a key role in the U.S.-organized effort to support kyiv's military defenses.

