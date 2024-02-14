Trump is angry at the 'stupid' Republican candidate who lost the race for Santos's House of Representatives seat in New York





Former President Trump lashed out Tuesday night after Democrats planned to flip the New York House seat once held by the disgraced former representative. George Santos (right).

Trump, in an article for Truth Social, called the Republican candidate in the special election in New York's 3rd Congressional District a “very stupid woman,” chastising her for distancing herself from the former president.

“Republicans just don’t learn, but maybe she was still a Democrat?” Trump wrote. “I have an almost 99% success rate in the primaries, and a very good number in the general elections as well, but I just saw this very stupid woman, Mazi Melesa Pilip, run in a race where she didn't let me know. not supported and tried to “step over the fence”, when she would have easily WON if she understood anything about modern politics in America.

Mazi Pilip, who lost to former Rep. Tom Suozzi (D) Tuesday night, had been registered as a Democrat since 2012, according to City & State New York. She kept Trump at bay throughout the race in the toss-up district, which was won by President Biden in the 2020 election.

However, she acknowledged during an interview with Fox 5 that Trump “has done great things for the country,” according to Politico.

“MAGA, WHO IS MOST OF THE REPUBLIC PARTY, IS STAYING AT HOME – AND SHE ALWAYS WILL BE, UNLESS SHE IS TREATED WITH THE RESPECT SHE DESERVES,” Trump wrote Tuesday evening. “I STAYED OUT OF THE RACE, 'I WANT TO BE LOVED!' GIVE US A REAL CANDIDATE IN THE DISTRICT FOR NOVEMBER. SUOZZI, I KNOW HIM WELL, CAN BE EASILY DEFEATED!

The special election was seen as a possible indicator heading into November. Pilip sought to tie Suozzi to Biden, who suffered from low approval ratings throughout his presidency, and hammered him on immigration.

Suozzi also made a conscious effort to distance himself from Biden. He presented himself as a moderate negotiator and publicly supported the bipartisan border deal that Republicans quickly rejected.

The race comes as the country braces for the likelihood of a Biden-Trump rematch. Fears about Biden's age renewed last week after a special counsel report raised concerns about his memory.

Trump, meanwhile, sounded the alarm about his efforts to reshape the GOP after backing his ally Michael Whatley, as well as his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to become the new leaders of the Republican National Committee.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/4466907-donald-trump-george-santos-mazi-pilip-tom-suozzi-new-york/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos