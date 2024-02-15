Politics
The audacity of Putin's ambassador to the UK revealed a brutal truth
It was the boldness and brazen confidence of the ambassador's performance that was most striking.
His words speak volumes about how Russia believes this war is now moving in its favor.
Andrei Kelin, Vladimir Putin's ambassador to the United Kingdomis a career civil servant.
In an interview with Yalda Hakim of Sky Newshe chose his words and tone carefully.
He was able to appear reassured because the Ukrainians are not winning this war and he was sometimes even able to rub salt into their wounds.
He claimed the front line in Ukraine was steadily moving west and the country was struggling to fund and finance its war effort.
Russia, by contrast, has withstood the worst of Western sanctions and its military-industrial complex is more than up to the challenge of sustaining its war effort.
This is broadly true, with some hyperbole, and it highlights the perilous state of Ukraine's war machine given lingering doubts about continued U.S. financial support.
The West should now realize its mistakes in supporting Ukraine, Mr Kelin said.
Ukraine should also accept that resisting the invasion was a mistake.
An astonishing statement.
God knows how many no more atrocities like Bucha would have been hit by Ukraine if it had not fought.
A certain audacity on the part of the ambassador given the rather staggering cost of the war for Russia – 300,000 dead or wounded soldiers, thousands of tanks destroyed and its economy cut off from the West.
But that's not the point.
Mr. Kelin's ability to half-strike Ukraine and the West's declining record in that war highlight how the conflict is evolving.
The brutal truth is that the Putin regime has succeeded in tearing off pieces of its neighbor by force.
In a stomach-churning moment, Mr. Kelin laughed as he taunted the Ukrainians for not surrendering Mariupol soon enough to avoid its destruction.
This is what will anger Ukrainian viewers the most.
Bizarrely, he said that most of the city's population was Greek – as if that made his plight more acceptable.
The port city was home to many nationalities, but most were Ukrainian and more than 10,000 people died when it was wiped out by Russian forces.
Learn more:
Russia tries to hide its crimes as it rebuilds Ukraine
The surgeon smuggled into Mariupol to save Ukrainian soldiers
If diplomacy is the patriotic art of lying for one's country, the ambassador is an accomplished practitioner of its dark arts.
He peddled the Kremlin's false narratives that the peace talks had been single-handedly sabotaged by Boris Johnson, NATO was setting up bases in Ukraine and Russia was a functioning democracy.
But this is the same ambassador who told Sky News that Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine a month before it did so.
But there is some truth in his assessment of the state of the war, or enough to worry the West.
Ukraine failed to dislodge the invaders.
The West has failed to punish Russia for its unprovoked aggression.
And now Russian diplomats seem increasingly confident as they mock and taunt the victims of their invasion.
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/chutzpah-putins-ambassador-uk-exposed-190500768.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modi in India inaugurates first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
- The audacity of Putin's ambassador to the UK revealed a brutal truth
- Triple amputee actor arrested for allegedly breaching Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
- LFHS Field Hockey striking signs letter of intent
- Lululemon launches its first casual sneaker for men and women
- A spectacular showcase of cutting-edge innovation dominates 15 major tracks at the world's most attended technology event
- The Trump campaign tries to downplay NATO's statements
- Can your cat give you plague?
- Trump is angry at the 'stupid' Republican candidate who lost the race for Santos's House of Representatives seat in New York
- US has new intelligence on Russia's nuclear capabilities
- Disney On Ice tour brings Sarnia-raised skater to London
- Tennis bosses are considering a controversial gender change at the Australian Open that will leave traditionalists aggrieved