The audacity of Putin's ambassador to the UK revealed a brutal truth

It was the boldness and brazen confidence of the ambassador's performance that was most striking.

His words speak volumes about how Russia believes this war is now moving in its favor.

Andrei Kelin, Vladimir Putin's ambassador to the United Kingdomis a career civil servant.

In an interview with Yalda Hakim of Sky Newshe chose his words and tone carefully.

He was able to appear reassured because the Ukrainians are not winning this war and he was sometimes even able to rub salt into their wounds.

He claimed the front line in Ukraine was steadily moving west and the country was struggling to fund and finance its war effort.

Russia, by contrast, has withstood the worst of Western sanctions and its military-industrial complex is more than up to the challenge of sustaining its war effort.

This is broadly true, with some hyperbole, and it highlights the perilous state of Ukraine's war machine given lingering doubts about continued U.S. financial support.

The West should now realize its mistakes in supporting Ukraine, Mr Kelin said.

Ukraine should also accept that resisting the invasion was a mistake.

An astonishing statement.

God knows how many no more atrocities like Bucha would have been hit by Ukraine if it had not fought.

A certain audacity on the part of the ambassador given the rather staggering cost of the war for Russia – 300,000 dead or wounded soldiers, thousands of tanks destroyed and its economy cut off from the West.

But that's not the point.

Mr. Kelin's ability to half-strike Ukraine and the West's declining record in that war highlight how the conflict is evolving.

The brutal truth is that the Putin regime has succeeded in tearing off pieces of its neighbor by force.

In a stomach-churning moment, Mr. Kelin laughed as he taunted the Ukrainians for not surrendering Mariupol soon enough to avoid its destruction.

This is what will anger Ukrainian viewers the most.

Bizarrely, he said that most of the city's population was Greek – as if that made his plight more acceptable.

The port city was home to many nationalities, but most were Ukrainian and more than 10,000 people died when it was wiped out by Russian forces.

If diplomacy is the patriotic art of lying for one's country, the ambassador is an accomplished practitioner of its dark arts.

He peddled the Kremlin's false narratives that the peace talks had been single-handedly sabotaged by Boris Johnson, NATO was setting up bases in Ukraine and Russia was a functioning democracy.

But this is the same ambassador who told Sky News that Russia had no plans to invade Ukraine a month before it did so.

But there is some truth in his assessment of the state of the war, or enough to worry the West.

Ukraine failed to dislodge the invaders.

The West has failed to punish Russia for its unprovoked aggression.

And now Russian diplomats seem increasingly confident as they mock and taunt the victims of their invasion.